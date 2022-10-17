The Riverview Raiders used home-field advantage to its maximum on Friday as they shut out rival Bald Knob 18-0 at Raider Stadium in the annual Battle of the Little Red.
However, this year's game wasn't just a game for a trophy. Both teams came into Friday's game needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. For the past four years, the Raiders have defeated the Bulldogs to keep the trophy at Riverview High School. Now make that five years in a row as the Raiders played their best game defensively, and got offensive production from an unlikely source.
Despite opportunities by both teams in the first half, neither team could find the end zone. The closest either team could get to the end zone in the first half was when the Raiders had a first and goal at the Bulldog 2-yard line after a Koby Teeter run. However, Riverview was flagged for a personal foul penalty that backed the Raiders up to the Bald Knob 17 yard line.
Subsequent penalties backed the Raiders up to the Bald Knob 30-yard line and the drive eventually stalled. Both teams went into halftime with a scoreless tie. It would be the third quarter when things began to change. The Raiders would platoon Teeter and Nik Franklin at fullback out of the Flex-bone formation and Riverview would begin to move the football deeper into Bald Knob territory midway through the quarter.
The drive would culminate in a 1-yard run by Franklin with 5:44 to play in the quarter. Jonny Montalvan's extra point was no good and the score stood at 6-0.
The Riverview special teams played a key role in that first scoring drive, thanks to Anthony Donnell blocking a Bald Knob punt with 8:14 left in the third quarter, with Franklin scoring later. The third quarter ended with Riverview leading 6-0. Early in the fourth quarter, it was a healthy dose of Teeter & Franklin, along with counter plays by Robert Lee III, as Riverview would drive the football down the field, culminating in a 9 yard run by Nik Franklin with 7:52 remaining in the game. The two point conversion was no good and Riverview led 12-0.
The Raider defense would force a Bald Knob punt with 6:45 remaining in the game to give the football back to Riverview. The Bulldog defense would force a fumble with 3:26 remaining in the ballgame that was recovered by Bald Knob. Any hopes that the Bulldogs had to win were dashed when backup quarterback James Holder's pass was intercepted by Koby Teeter at the Riverview 40 yard line. Teeter would race untouched to the end zone with 3:12 to play in the game.
Riverview would be flagged for an excessive celebration penalty that was marked off on the extra point. Jonny Montalvan's extra point was blocked. Bald Knob would keep the football the rest of the game, unable to move it into Riverview territory and the celebration was on by players and fans alike as the Raiders would celebrate the victory.
The Raiders would amass 266 total yards in offense, with 243 coming on the ground. Teeter led all running backs with 101 yards on 15 carries. Nik Franklin had a career high 90 yards rushing on 15 carries with 2 touchdowns, while Robert Lee III added 37 yards on 5 carries.
Bald Knob was led by quarterback Reece Moody, who had 49 yards rushing on 15 carries, to go along with his 74 yards passing before leaving the game early in the third quarter. The Bulldogs had 179 yards in total offense. Friday night was the first time a Riverview team shut out an opponent since October 21, 2016, when the Raiders shut out Baptist Prep 6-0.
The win not only improves Riverview to 2-6 overall, but more importantly, 1-3 in the 2-4A Conference and keeps the Raiders in contention for either the #4 or #5 seed from the conference for the upcoming playoffs. Bald Knob falls to 2-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play.
Next up for the Raiders is a game Friday night at Harding Academy to take on the Wildcats while the Bulldogs return home to Heveling Stadium to take on the Lonoke Jackrabbits.
