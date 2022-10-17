The Riverview Raiders used home-field advantage to its maximum on Friday as they shut out rival Bald Knob 18-0 at Raider Stadium in the annual Battle of the Little Red.

However, this year's game wasn't just a game for a trophy. Both teams came into Friday's game needing to win to keep their playoff hopes alive. For the past four years, the Raiders have defeated the Bulldogs to keep the trophy at Riverview High School. Now make that five years in a row as the Raiders played their best game defensively, and got offensive production from an unlikely source.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.