PANGBURN — Both boys’ semifinal games of the 3A-6 District tournament had their share of drama.
Riverview came back from a 40-19 deficit midway through the second quarter and eventually overtook rival Rose Bud to win 86-77 Thursday and advance to Friday night’s championship finals. In the first boys game earlier in the evening, Episcopal Collegiate had to withstand four overtimes to eventually beat Lisa Academy in a 116-114 thriller.
But the extra periods made for a much later start. The fourth meeting between the Raiders (20-4) and Ramblers (18-7) was originally scheduled for 7:45, but the two teams did not hit the court until just after 9 pm.
Once the game started, the Ramblers looked poised to take an easy victory as they were hitting almost everything they threw up in the first quarter. Rose Bud hit six three-point baskets, including three for senior guard Rece Hipp. That led to a 28-14 lead at the end of one, and the Ramblers continued to push the lead into the second quarter before the Raiders declared that they refused to lose with an epic comeback.
“Guys being resilient, no quit,” Raiders coach Kirklan Pettis said. “They continued to fight. I think we were down maybe 20 there. Just resilience and sticking to our game plan. We made some mistakes early, and a good team like that takes advantage. We cleaned those up and were able to cut into that deficit and take the lead.”
Riverview sophomore guard Tadrian Baker became the X factor for the Raiders in the third quarter as the standout scored 21 of his 29 points in the second half after being held to a pair of free throws in the second quarter. Conversely, Hipp scored 25 of his game-high 36 points in the first half, and made just one free throw in the third quarter.
Baker scored on back-to-back and-ones midway through the third, and then hit the back end of a two-shot foul to pull Riverview to within a point at 51-50 with 4:19 remaining in the third. Riverview took its first lead of the game less than a minute later when Ricky Lee scored inside, followed by an old-fashioned three-point play from senior forward Bryan Dickey to make it 54-52 Riverview.
Once the fourth quarter started, Baker went on a tirade of eight consecutive points, bookended by shots from Tucker Cunningham and Joseph Williams.
“He’s capable of doing that anytime,” Pettis said of Baker. “He’s a great guard. He got downhill at will tonight. He was upset at himself – he thought he could have made some more layups there. He played a big role for us in that second half.”
As for Hipp, Rose Bud’s intrepid-shooting guard seemed to lose his touch toward the end of the second quarter, and the Raiders made things as difficult as possible with a rotating onslaught of defenders in his face throughout the second half. Jared Wray picked up much of the slack for the Ramblers with all but two of his 15 points coming in the second half, but it was not enough as Riverview defeated Rose Bud for the third time in four games.
“Our guys did a good job,” Pettis said. “We threw every defender at (Hipp) at some point during the game, trying to throw him off his game. It’s hard to do as great of a player as he is. We’ve witnessed him putting up 40 points on us. Our guys stayed in front of him and tried to make him take tough shots. We were able to capitalize on that.”
Lee added 17 points for the Raiders while Cunningham added 14 points. Trigg Rodgers finished with 8 points for Riverview. For Rose Bud, Jace Goodwin and Bryce Walls finished with 9 points each.
The Raiders took on Episcopal Collegiate in the 3A-6 District championship finals last night after our deadlines. The Wildcats defeated the Raiders twice during the regular season.
