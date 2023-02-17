PANGBURN — Both boys’ semifinal games of the 3A-6 District tournament had their share of drama.

Riverview came back from a 40-19 deficit midway through the second quarter and eventually overtook rival Rose Bud to win 86-77 Thursday and advance to Friday night’s championship finals. In the first boys game earlier in the evening, Episcopal Collegiate had to withstand four overtimes to eventually beat Lisa Academy in a 116-114 thriller.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.