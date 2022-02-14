The Riverview Raiders are the champions of the 3A-2 conference.
A day after beating Newport 50-46 on Friday, the Raiders routed the Greyhounds 53-26 on Saturday to earn the top seed in this week’s district tournament at Riverview.
Oquieah Earl led Riverview with 11 points. Tadrian Baker and Tristan Cunningham had 10 points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.