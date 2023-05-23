The Riverview Raiders track team made the most of a limited group of participants at the recent 3A state track meet in Prescott. The Lady Raiders track team finished 8th overall with only four participants, including a state championship for junior pole vaulter Melanie Chandler. Chandler captured her second state title in the event with a a vault which measured 9-10.
Chandler was also a part of the girls' 4x100 Meter Relay team along with Illusion Perciado, Katelyn Wiley and Kambriya Pettis. The group finished first in the 3A-6 Conference meet and took fourth at the state meet with a time of 53.59. Perciado finished 5th in the long jump with a measurement of 15-2, and took 10th place in the 100-Meter dash with a time of 13.54. Chandler and Wiley took 6th and 14th place respectively in the 100-Meter hurdles and Chandler was also 10th in the high jump with a 4-6 finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.