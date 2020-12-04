It was just a simple step for the Riverview Raiders, but it also was a giant one.
Riverview came out Friday night as a focused team with a game plan and defeated the Panthers 50-41 to secure the first win of the season at home.
Heber Springs coach Dusty West said that when you face a team like Riverview you better be prepared for a physical match against a team that is well coached.
It was a combination of a press defense that created pressure on the basketball and the ability to establish the inside game of Harley Sawtelle. He scored 12 points for the Raiders and he was able to get position under the glass for six rebounds.
In the second half, the Panthers found that when they applied some pressure on the ball that the Raiders became careless with the ball, and in the fourth quarter, the Panthers closed the deficit with a small run but they could not catch the Raiders.
The pressure defense played by the Panthers opened up the transition game and they were able to score points against the Raiders. Conner Riddle led his team with 12 points.
West said that his team competed well but they just made too many turnovers, but he liked that his team did not quit and was able to show that they can play defense with some aggressiveness.
“We were able to do something after halftime. We talked to them and we were able to make the adjustment,“ West said. “Riverview is a well-coached team and their athleticism is their strength.”
In the first half, the offense for the Raiders was able to take advantage of the size in the middle and was able to beat the Panthers defenders to the spot on the floor for a good look at the basket and put up a quality shot.
Riverview coach Thomas Coleman said that Heber Springs did a good job in the second half adjusting their defense and forced the Raiders to be sloppy with the ball.
“That is the lack of experience and that is an uphill battle with skill work,” Coleman said. “We have been working on our structure and getting into the right spot and that helps out a lot tonight. We have a lot of skill work that we need to improve on and I just told the boys ‘that is going to happen’ If we can get into the right spot and know how to get to the right spot, we can be effective and steal the ball.“
