Baker

Riverview sophomore point guard Tadrian Baker comes off a screen from teammate Ricky Lee during the Raiders’ tough 58-54 loss to Lisa North at RHS on Friday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Riverview gave third-ranked Lisa North its best shot in a heartbreaking 58-54 loss to the unbeaten Jaguars at the Riverview Activities Center on Friday.

The Raiders (4-2, 1-2) came back from their second 9-point deficit of the game to overtake their guests 54-52 with 2:40 remaining, but their luck ran shortly thereafter when top scorer Tadrian Baker picked up his fifth personal foul with 2:18 left to play. Lisa was able to roll off 6 unanswered points in the final two minutes to narrowly hold on to their unblemished record overall and in the 3A-6 Conference, now 12-0 and 2-0.

