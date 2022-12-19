Riverview gave third-ranked Lisa North its best shot in a heartbreaking 58-54 loss to the unbeaten Jaguars at the Riverview Activities Center on Friday.
The Raiders (4-2, 1-2) came back from their second 9-point deficit of the game to overtake their guests 54-52 with 2:40 remaining, but their luck ran shortly thereafter when top scorer Tadrian Baker picked up his fifth personal foul with 2:18 left to play. Lisa was able to roll off 6 unanswered points in the final two minutes to narrowly hold on to their unblemished record overall and in the 3A-6 Conference, now 12-0 and 2-0.
In a battle between two equally-matched teams, the Raiders found themselves fighting from underneath most of the way. The Jaguars led 15-11 at the end of the first quarter and took a 30-27 into the locker room at halftime. Baker quickly cut it to within one to start the second half before Lisa went on an 8-point run to go up 38-29 with 4:18 remaining in the third. KK Williams ended that run with a basket for Riverview, followed by a three-pointer from Tucker Cunningham to cut it to 38-34. Baker got the Raiders to within a possession when he scored inside off a steal and assist from Tristan Cunningham, and pulled the score even at 38 coming out of a time out at the 1:28 mark of the third quarter.
Ricky Lee gave the Raiders their first lead of the game inside a minute with a jumper, and Tucker Cunningham answered a Jaguar basket with two points to set the final quarter with Riverview leading 42-40. Two more Tucker shots to start the fourth gave Riverview its largest lead of the game at 46-40, but it would not be enough as Lisa North went 6 for 6 on a trio of trips to the free-throw line to reclaim the lead at 48-46 with 4:44 left in the game.
Tristan Cunningham got the lead back one more time for the Raiders with a three-point basket, but the Jags tied it back up with 2:01 remaining and were able to get a vital defensive stop, taking the lead for the final time with 22 seconds to go.
Baker led the Raiders with 15 points and Tucker Cunningham added 11 points. Senior guard Joseph Williams finished with 8 points and Tristan Cunningham had 7 points for Riverview. For the Jaguars, Makale Guy led with 24 points and Jordan Jasper added 15 points.
The Raiders played at Buffalo Island Central last night, and will host Rison tonight before the holiday break.
