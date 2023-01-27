Riverview had to overcome Pangburn's best shot in the fourth quarter and rally late as the Raiders held on for a 63-52 victory at the RAC on Friday in 3A-6 Conference action.
The Raiders (15-3, 7-3 conf.) held a modest 33-26 lead at the half and were poised to have their way through the third quarter, building a 42-28 lead by the 5:14 mark. But the Tigers (7-20, 1-10) played much tougher than their season record indicated, cutting Riverview's advantage down to 47-42 at the end of three, and overtaking their hosts 52-50 with just 4:46 left in the game off the heels of baskets from Cayden Burgess and Cade Rolland.
It would end up as Pangburn's final points, however, as the Raiders stepped up their defense and found their touch from the outside when they needed it the most as Jo Jo Williams and Tucker Cunningham hit three-point baskets on ensuing drives to give the lead back to Riverview, 58-52 with 2:06 remaining. Trigg Rodgers then scored on a putback and Tip Cunningham hit a free throw inside 30 seconds to finally seal it for the Raiders.
“I told the guys, of course we want to be able to put teams away when we can,” Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said. “I felt like we had some opportunities to do that. The big takeaway is, at the end of the game, we made the plays we needed to finally get the win. And that's what it comes down to.”
Tip Cunningham led the Raiders with 19 points while Rodgers and KK Williams each finished with 10 points. Tucker Cunningham had 9 points for Riverview. For Pangburn, Burgess led with 15 points with 14 points for Rolland. Rhett Tharp had 10 points and Cole Ramsey finished with 8 points for the Tigers.
“We know they're capable of beating anyone,” Pettis said of Pangburn. “We knew they could shoot lights out with the ball, and they play extremely hard. They are well coached and we know that they are a threat every time we play them. They definitely made a run for it tonight; I'm glad our guys were able to make the plays we needed to make.”
