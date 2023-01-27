Tip

Tip Cunningham drives the baseline as Pangburn's Gabe Jones defends during Riverview's 63-52 victory at the Riverview Activities Center in Searcy on Friday.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Riverview had to overcome Pangburn's best shot in the fourth quarter and rally late as the Raiders held on for a 63-52 victory at the RAC on Friday in 3A-6 Conference action.

The Raiders (15-3, 7-3 conf.) held a modest 33-26 lead at the half and were poised to have their way through the third quarter, building a 42-28 lead by the 5:14 mark. But the Tigers (7-20, 1-10) played much tougher than their season record indicated, cutting Riverview's advantage down to 47-42 at the end of three, and overtaking their hosts 52-50 with just 4:46 left in the game off the heels of baskets from Cayden Burgess and Cade Rolland.

