MELBOURNE — The Riverview Raiders fell to 4-4 on the season with a 35-0 loss to Melbourne on Friday night.
The loss was the Raiders third consecutive after starting the season 4-1.
Riverview trailed 14-0 late in the second quarter when they had a chance to score. Israel Gameros threw an incomplete pass into the end zone before Eric Brown attempted a field goal, which was blocked at the end of the half.
Melbourne recovered an onside kick to start the second half and went ahead 21-0.
Gameros led the Raiders with 68 yards rushing.
“We were in it early,” Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. “The defense was playing well. They had about five plays the entire night that hurt us. Of those five plays, maybe three of them scored.”
Keylon said his team has had difficulties moving the ball the last several weeks.
“We are a running team,” he said. “Jeremy Racca was our speed guy on the edge. When he went out on the last play against Blytheville and look at our offensive production since then, it’s not been good.”
Despite the three-game losing streak, all is not lost for the Raiders.
Riverview is tied for fourth in the 3A-2 standings in the win column with Mountain View. The Raiders and Yellowjackets play in Week 9. The top five teams advance to the playoffs. Salem is in sixth and last place at 0-3.
“We’re still fighting and going to find a way,” Keylon said. “I’m very confident that we can win the next two weeks.”
Riverview hosts Lamar in a non-conference game this Friday at Raider Stadium. The Cardinals are 6-1 on the season.
