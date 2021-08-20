The Riverview Raiders did not have a good start to their 2021 football season.
The Raiders lost to Southside Batesville 44-7 in a scrimmage game Thursday night.
“We struggled,” first-year Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. “We didn’t have the execution that we needed to have. We ended up getting tired in the second half. These are things we’ve got to clean up and get better on.”
Keylon said he told the players that when they don’t show up consistently for practice and workouts and they don’t know what to do, this is the type of result which happens.
“We did do a lot of good things,” he said. “We’ve got some things to build upon. What I told the guys is that we did not game plan for Southside Batesville. We don’t have film. We’re just out there trying to execute plays. There were some positives with that and also some negatives. Going into Bauxite next week, it will be a different situation. We’ll feel better about going in to play them.”
The scrimmage was played with four quarters but dead kicking games.
Riverview’s lone score came on a touchdown pass from Israel Gameros to Jose Estrada. Eric Brown kicked the extra point.
Riverview hosts Bauxite in the season opener next Friday.
