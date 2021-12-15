Tuesday night, in front of an emotional and loud crowd inside the Riverview Activity Center, the Riverview Raiders could not overcome an all-around poor start from the floor in the first quarter against Mountain View.
Riverview would only score three points in the first quarter and did not find any consistency all night against Mountain View and lost 45-37, losing for just the second time this season and its first loss in the conference.
The defense for the Yellowjackets got down the court, filled up the passing lane with hands, feet and arms and forced the young Raiders to dribble the ball into errors by driving into the defense, bad passes or taking bad shots.
“We struggled to hit shots. I think we missed roughly 23 three-point attempts, 19 layups and we missed seven free throws. It would be hard to beat a team like Mountain View,” Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said. “Credit to them they are playing discipline, and their coach does an excellent job.”
Coming into the game against the Yellowjackets the Raiders’ offense averaged 63 points and on defense, the Raiders have only allowed 40 points.
Riverview’s sophomore guard Oquoieah Earl and freshman guard Tristain Baker led the Raiders with nine points, followed by senior guard Robert McCall, who scored eight points.
The game plan for Mountain View was to play a style of defense that would force Riverview out of their offensive rhythm, pressure the ball and to keep the Raiders out of sync and force the Raiders into making turnovers and allowing the Yellowjackets to get out and run the court for easy baskets.
Mountain View’s defense was able to get into good rebounding position by boxing out, sealing off the paint area under the basket and was able to get the long rebounds before the Raiders and get into a fast break opportunity.
“We struggled to hit shots and to get into the flow of our offense,” Pettis said. “They don’t make a lot of mistakes, they are not going to give you possessions. You have to go out there and earn, Credit to their coach who did not let us score in transition.”
McCall and junior forward Trigg Rodgers provided the emotional leadership for the rest of the Raiders to follow with their combined effort on defense. McCall got physical under the boards and his determination provided the Raiders with emotion, the intangible that was missing in the first half.
McCall’s emotions and being physical under the basket was inspiring to his teammates but it also earned him a technical foul in the third quarter. Pettis was upset at the call but he appreciated the result. The call provided some energy for the Raiders that was missing in the first half.
Pettis describes Rodgers’ ability to play defense as a testament to his dedication to the game and it was contagious to the rest of his Raiders teammates, his effort to be a better player is the credo to this team.
With just 4:30 left in the fourth quarter, Rodgers chased down the ball – he literally chased the basketball into the student’s section. He also made a diving effort in front of his bench. His coach and his teammates both on the floor and the bench made him aware that they appreciate the effort.
Rodgers contributed to the offense, he hulled in two offensive rebounds and was able to score a basket for Riverview, that would get his team ready to make the last 7 minutes of the game exciting. He finished the night with just 2 points, 3 rebounds but the quality of minutes was important for the Raiders.
The Mountain View offense was led by senior power forward Elijah Carlton, who was able to get into position under the basket and led all scorers with 16 points.
