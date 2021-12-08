JUDSONIA — As quiet as the current on the water of the Little Red River, there is a secret and like that cold water it is surprising but the secret - is in danger of being revealed.
The Riverview Raiders exploded on White County Central, beating the Bears 71-33 on Friday night.
Leading the offense and scoring from the floor for the game, Riverview freshman guard Tadrian Baker scored 18 points all in the first half of the game. In the second half, White County Central coach Zack Kersey gave Baker special attention by literally putting a man in front of Baker to shadow him for the entire second half.
Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said after the game that Baker does so many things for this team. He gets into the paint and he creates the offense and his teammates like to be on the court with him.
Baker’s teammate and back court partner sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham chipped in with the scoring finishing the game with 14 points and reaching double points playing the third guard at small forward junior Joe Williams scoring 10 points.
Pettis also said after the game, he appreciates Cunningham's effort. He is a hard worker off the court and on the court a great work ethic. Pettis is glad to see that Cunningham's deadication to hard work is showing up and paying off every night during games.
Pettis needed a teaching moment with his team at half time. He needed to remind his team to remain focused on the court and on the bench. There was plenty of the game left to be played and there were plenty of points for the Raiders to find.
“It was something we talked about at halftime we were up by 23 at halftime we always talk about whether we are winning or losing it is zero-to-zero it is the start of the game all over again and we have to come out with energy,” Pettis said. “We tried to keep that and I am not trying to embarrass anybody or blow out anybody. We just want to keep our motor running.”
The offense for White County Central tried to move the ball around the perimeter with a 4-around one looking to open up the defense and attack the basket but the defense for the Raiders quickly surrounded the ball and collapsed under the basket forcing turnovers and getting fast break opportunities for baskets.
Williams ended the game five steals, two blocks and finished the game with 10 points and seven rebounds.
In the third quarter the physical play became emotional between the two teams but Raiders senior guard Robert McCall stepped up into the leadership role of the team out on the floor. He guided his teammates away from any more trouble, talked to them about the contribution needed on the floor and not on the bench.
McCall contributed five points, but Pettis said it the other tangibles that McCall possess that is important for this team. Pettis describes McCall as the soul of the Raiders.
“He is our big guard and he is our leader, we come and go with him even if he is not scoring,” Pettis said about McCall. “He does everything and he holds us together, he keeps everybody accountable. He is our senior leader and I am so proud of him.”
In the second half the Bears offense found some success by attacking under the basket with junior power forward Alexander Gillam, he finished the game leading the Bears with 11 points and eight rebounds for the Bears.
Gilliam got some scoring help from sophomore guard Ethan Hopkins with nine points and sophomore forward Jordan Hale with four points both sophomore guard Rhett Knight and senior guard Deklan Stevens scored two points for the Bears.
“We looked pretty gassed tonight,” Kersey said. “They have a lot of speed but our two post players played a very good game. We got the ball inside and they made some really nice moves. I thought that our inside game was a step up tonight.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.