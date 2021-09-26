The Riverview Raiders are for real.
The Raiders won their fourth consecutive game, beating previously unbeaten Salem 35-7 on Friday night at Raider Stadium. With the win, Riverview improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in 3A-2 conference play.
"It was a really big conference win," Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. "We had to have this win for the goals that we have for the season. Salem has a good football team. I was worried about them on defense. They are tough and play hard, physical football.
"They have a good offense, and I was concerned about stopping them. But our defense played well, once again. They've played well all year long. They play hard. They do what they are coached to do. We've just got to continue that."
Riverview took a 7-0 lead on the first play of the game.
Riverview quarterback Israel Gameros threw a pass to Oquieah Earl. The pass was defended by Salem's Dalton Steward, but Earl caught the deflected ball and took into to the end zone for a touchdown.
Eric Brown kicked the first of five extra points.
“That’s the second week in a row that Oquieah has done that,” Keylon said. “I was going to run that play on the first play of the game. But I was concerned that if we didn’t complete it that we’d be sitting at second and 10 against a really good defense.
“Oquieah is very athletic. I knew if we could get the ball up, there’s not a lot of people who can cover him.”
The Raiders pushed their lead to 14-0 when Tyler Hill intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
Gameros pushed the lead to 21-0 on a 1-yard run with 2:52 left in the first half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Earl returned another interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 9:06 left in the game.
Riverview's final touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Nik Franklin with 6:03 left.
Salem's only score came on a 13-yard run by Lukas Downs with 56 seconds left in the game.
Gameros completed all four of his passes for 112 yards. Earl caught three passes for 102 yards.
Koby Teeter led Riverview in rushing with 51 yards on 7 carries.
Keylon said the state of Arkansas should know who Riverview is now after winning four consecutive games.
“We’re not going away,” Keylon said. “Our kids are tired of being disrespected. Every week, people are saying ‘we’ll kill Riverview. Riverview isn’t any good.’ Just over and over and the kids are tired of it.
“The kids are playing hard. We’ve got to come back and play a really good Newport team. We’re banged up in a lot of spots. We’re going to have to pull a rabbit out of the hat next week, to be honest with you.”
The Raiders travel to Newport next Friday.
