The Riverview Raiders are for real.
The Raiders won their fourth consecutive game, beating previously unbeaten Salem 35-7 on Friday night at Raider Stadium. With the win, Riverview improves to 4-1 overall and 1-0 in 3A-2 conference play.
"It was a really big conference win," Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. "We had to have this win for the goals that we have for the season. Salem has a good football team. I was worried about them on defense. They are tough and play hard, physical football.
"They have a good offense, and I was concerned about stopping them. But our defense played well, once again. They've played well all year long. They play hard. They do what they are coached to do. We've just got to continue that."
Riverview took a 7-0 lead on the first play of the game.
Riverview quarterback Israel Gameros threw a pass to Oquieah Earl. The pass was defended by Salem's Dalton Steward, but Earl caught the deflected ball and took into to the end zone for a 70-yard touchdown.
Eric Brown kicked the first of five extra points.
The Raiders pushed their lead to 14-0 when Tyler Hill intercepted a pass and returned it 60 yards for a touchdown early in the second quarter.
Gameros pushed the lead to 21-0 on a 1-yard run with 2:52 left in the first half.
After a scoreless third quarter, Earl returned another interception 35 yards for a touchdown with 9:06 left in the game.
Riverview's final touchdown came on a 4-yard run by Nik Franklin with 6:03 left.
Salem's only score came on a 13-yard run by Lukas Downs with 56 seconds left in the game.
Gameros completed all four of his passes for 112 yards. Earl caught three passes for 102 yards.
Koby Teeter led Riverview in rushing with 51 yards on 7 carries.
The Raiders travel to Newport next Friday.
