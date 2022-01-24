The rivalry between Bald Knob and Riverview continued Friday night inside the Riverview Athletic Center.
Riverview suffered no side effects after the loss Thursday night at Harding Academy. Instead ,the Raiders came out of their locker room, out onto the court and took care of business on a cold night against the Bulldog.
Riverview continued the journey toward a regular-season conference championship with a 56-30 win over the Bulldogs and staying just a half a game behind first place Rose Bud.
Bald Knob started the game in a 2-3 zone defense, and Raiders freshman point guard Tadrian Baker showed some maturity and passing skills that kept the ball moving around the zone defense. Baker finished the night with 8 points and 2 steals.
The defense for the Raiders is played with raw emotion, and Raiders senior forward R.J. McCall had to settle down his team passion early in the first quarter with well executed steals, that he was able to convert them into points. McCall had 5 points, 6 rebounds and 1 steal against Bald Knob.
The man-to-man match up defense played by the Raiders allowed them to showcase the talented junior guard Joseph Williams. He was able to create defenses that created turnovers that helped the Raiders run the floor. Williams’s skills on defense allowed him to complete the game with 6 points and four steals.
The defense for Riverview pushed the Bulldog offense out toward the sideline of the court and then collapsed in the middle. The ability of the defense allowed the offense to get into transition and that was not what Bald Knob coach Madison Leach wanted to see.
“Our game plan was not to play at Riverview’s pace. We wanted to slow it down and keep the game into the 40s,” Leach said. “They got us in their transition game up and down. We were making shots and staying with them. Our kids continued to play that way even when our shots were not going in and we paid for it tonight.”
Riverview basketball coach Kirklan Pettis said that he told his players before the game that it was going to be a defensive game but the Raiders would find ways to score.
In the second quarter the Raiders went on a 7-0 run and extended the lead against the Bulldogs by 14 points. Leading the offense for the Raiders in the second quarter sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham scored nine points and he finished the game with 12 points.
Riverview took a 31-17 lead into the locker room as the defense for the Raiders only allowed Bald Knob just five points in the second quarter. Leach said that the Bulldogs stayed in the game and competed hard in the second quarter.
Coming out of the locker room and back out to the court in the second half, Pettis made an offensive adjustment to spread the Bulldog defense out and allow the Raiders to create isolation play, being able to come off of good screens and to be able to look for and score points from the backside of the defense.
The 5-around offense looks a lot like the University of North Carolina four-corner offense designed to take time off the game clock by forcing the defense to chase the ball and creating opportunity for the Raider offense to find the wide open pathway to the basket.
“That is us taking advantage of our good guard play. We believe if we can spread out the defense and make them match up everywhere,” Pettis said. “We have talented enough guards to make plays one-on-one and have the defense help to create backside lobs. Basically we want to spread the defense out.”
Taking advantage of the spread offense opportunity sophomore forward Oquoieah Earl, he took control of his game and with his speed. He was able to move around the defense down the baseline, he scored 11 points, all in the second half.
Pettis was able to give his bench players a chance to get plenty of valuable playing time, led by Tristan Rodgers with 4 points and 5 rebounds, but also coming from the bench and was able to provide offense was junior post player Michael Watson with 7 points and he grabbed 3 rebounds.
Leading the scoring for the Bulldogs against the Raiders senior forward Braden Davis scored 6 points, followed by sophomore forward Micah Story, senior forward Travis Kersey and senior guard Sam Brewer with 5 points each.
“We have to be better at being disciplined as far as staying in front of the ball and matching up,” Pettis said. “Rebounding was the main thing. Bald Knob plays physical and they rebound hard. They are fundamental, they utilize their pump fakes well, they do all the little things and wait for us to make mistakes.”
