LONOKE — The Riverview Raiders overcame a slow start to rout the Carlisle Bison 51-33 in the first round of the Goldfish Classic at the Gina Cox Center on Tuesday.
Carlisle got off to a hot start, leading 15-11 after one quarter. Riverview trimmed the lead to 20-19 at halftime.
The Raiders erupted for 19 third-quarter points while holding the Bison to 3 as they led 38-23 heading into the fourth quarter.
Oquoieah Earl led Riverview with 17 points. R.J. McCall had 13. Tadrian Baker added 8. Tristan Cunningham and Trigg Rogers had 4 points each. Eppy Martinez had 3.
Rose Bud Lady RamblersThe Rose Bud Lady Ramblers scored early and often in beating Des Arc 56-25 in the first round of the Goldfish Classic on Tuesday.
Rose Bud led 14-2 after one quarter and 30-10 at halftime.
Sarah Hartle led Rose Bud with 16 points. Kyndal Rooks had 11. Ava Norris scored 7. Ella Wise had 6. Aubree Calhoun and Kyanna Poole had 5 points each. Dani Foster scored 4. Janae Stephen had 2.
Rose Bud Ramblers
Rose Bud jumped out to a 24-4 lead after one quarter en route to a 75-22 win over Des Arc in the first round of the Goldfish Classic.
Tanner Rooks led Rose Bud with 17 points. Rece Hippogriffs had 12. Jared Wray scored 10. Brayden Reedy had 8. Scoring 6 each were Avery Orman and Matthew Waggoner. Caden Heck and Bryce Walls scored 5 each. Jace Goodwin had 4. Payton Edwards scored 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.