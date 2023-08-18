The 2023 season will most likely not be a dominant one for the Riverview Raiders, but second-year head coach Steve Williams is hoping today’s struggles will turn into tomorrow’s triumphs. The Raiders will start a majority of sophomores this season on a roster which started out dismal for Williams at the start of fall camp with just 24 players. But late arrivals have boosted the numbers to nearly 30 with the season opener against Harmony Grove quickly approaching.

“We’re taking this year as kind of a training year,” Williams said. “We want to get experience for as many kids as we can. We’re going to try and win every game, but sometimes, you have to look at reality. You go into a season where you start six or seven sophomores on offense, it’s probably not going to be as good a year as you would like to have. An old coach told me one time that however many sophomores you start is going to be the number of games you lose. In some of these games, we know we’re going to be outclassed and outmanned, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”

