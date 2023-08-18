The 2023 season will most likely not be a dominant one for the Riverview Raiders, but second-year head coach Steve Williams is hoping today’s struggles will turn into tomorrow’s triumphs. The Raiders will start a majority of sophomores this season on a roster which started out dismal for Williams at the start of fall camp with just 24 players. But late arrivals have boosted the numbers to nearly 30 with the season opener against Harmony Grove quickly approaching.
“We’re taking this year as kind of a training year,” Williams said. “We want to get experience for as many kids as we can. We’re going to try and win every game, but sometimes, you have to look at reality. You go into a season where you start six or seven sophomores on offense, it’s probably not going to be as good a year as you would like to have. An old coach told me one time that however many sophomores you start is going to be the number of games you lose. In some of these games, we know we’re going to be outclassed and outmanned, but we’re going to give it everything we’ve got.”
Sophomore Ben White will start at left guard while classmate Jayden Monroy will start at center. Fellow sophomore Zadyn Pruitt will also start on the O line at right tackle. Junior Joey Messenger is a first-year starter at left tackle and junior Cayden Dickey will start at right guard as the only returning lineman with starting experience.
Sophomore Wyatt Swanson will be a starting receiver as well as junior Jonathan Pacheco. Senior Chandler Beard and juniors Alan Perez and Brayden Hobbs fill out the receiver corps. Beard will also be the backup quarterback on offense.
Another sophomore, Dredyn Hulsey, will handle quarterback duties, and is joined in the backfield by senior running back Nik Franklin and sophomore Justin Alcala will be the power-back with Daniel Harbin as his backup. At tailback, sophomores Trevion Greer and Robert Mohr have an ongoing battle for that starting spot. Senior Ryder Conway can play receiver, running back and even quarterback if necessary.
The Raiders will work out of a 3-4 defensive set under new defensive coordinator Jakob Hink. Junior Jesse Driggers, senior Josiah Cypert and junior Ben Baker will anchor the D line, Senior Jeramy Whitt can also come in if Riverview wants to run a four-man front. Harbin and Mohr will be the inside linebaekers, Senior and team newcomer Hayden Stinson will also see time at that spot. On the outside, it will be Alan Perez and Dylan Almora while junior Ricky Lee will have to recover from a broken hand before he returns.
Hobbs and Conway will be the starting cornerbacks while Pacheco and Beard are the safeties. Sophomore Kachi Montes heads up the special teams as kicker, and Conway will also punt.
There are subtle nuances between the different types of I formations. The slot I has backs just outside the tackles who can set up opportunities for both running and passing.
“We’re mainly a running team,” Williams said. “But we’re going to do what the other team gives us. If they stack the box with eight people, we’ll throw the ball a lot more.”
The downside to rebuilding a team from the ground up with many starting underclassmen is the unfair situation it creates for seniors who have paid their dues already. That is a situation not lost on Williams, who has been open with his guys about the difficulty of the situation.
“I apologized to the seniors,” Williams said. “I said, listen, I know you don’t want to hear this, but we’re trying to get these kids experience for the future. We’re trying to build this up to where next year, two years from now, we’re going to be starting 10 seniors. You have a lot better chance of winning when you start 10 seniors instead of seven sophomores. Don’t judge us on wins and losses this year. Judge us on doing the right things and getting better every week.”
