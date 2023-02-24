Williams

Riverview sophomore guard KK Williams goes up for a tough shot in the lane against Lamar in the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional basketball tournament on the campus of Rose Bud High School.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

ROSE BUD — The 2022-23 basketball season came right down to the wire for heavily-favored Riverview as the Raiders came back in the final minute to squeak by No. 4 seed Lamar in a 56-54 coronary crusher at Rambler Arena in the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.

With the win, the Raiders officially punched their ticket to this coming week's 3A State basketball tournament in Lamar. The Raiders also advanced to the semifinal bracket of regionals where they took on Rose Bud in a fifth meeting between the two conference rivals last night after deadlines.

