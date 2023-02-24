ROSE BUD — The 2022-23 basketball season came right down to the wire for heavily-favored Riverview as the Raiders came back in the final minute to squeak by No. 4 seed Lamar in a 56-54 coronary crusher at Rambler Arena in the opening round of the 3A-3 Regional basketball tournament on Wednesday afternoon.
With the win, the Raiders officially punched their ticket to this coming week's 3A State basketball tournament in Lamar. The Raiders also advanced to the semifinal bracket of regionals where they took on Rose Bud in a fifth meeting between the two conference rivals last night after deadlines.
“We like to play it close, apparently,” Raiders head coach Kirklan Pettis said. “Credit to Lamar, they came out ready to play, and the coaches had a great game plan. Their players made plays all night. Our guys, once again, they always find ways to win. They were able to do that again, make some big shots, big plays down the stretch.”
The Raiders (22-4) trailed most of the second half of a defensive struggle against the Warriors. Lamar (10-16 final record) held a 54-51 lead with just 1:16 remaining when a pair of steals from KK Williams finally put momentum on Riverview's side. Trigg Rodgers hit the front end of a two-shot foul to bring the Raiders to within one with 43 seconds remaining off Williams' first steal, and Williams tied the game at 54 when he hit the back end of his two-shot foul less than 20 seconds later.
“He always plays big,” Pettis said of Williams. “We have all the faith in the world in him. We know defensively, he comes up with a lot of still and causes so much havoc. Where he doesn't always score offensively, it was nice to see him get rewarded on that end, too, with all the effort he puts in on defense.
The game came down to one final sequence, and junior guard Tip Cunningham came up big for Riverview when he picked up a loose ball on Lamar's end and was fouled with 19 seconds remaining. Cunningham hit both free throws, and the Raiders defense did its job in the closing seconds as Dougan Smith's shot missed the mark for the Warriors.
Tucker Cunningham led the Raiders with 17 points with 12 points for Tip Cunningham. Rodgers and Tadrian Baker each finished with 9 points for Riverview. For Lamar, Lane Miller led with 21 points.
Rose Bud 67, Baptist Prep 36
The Ramblers took full advantage of home court during the opening round of 3A-3 Regionals on Thursday with a big rout over the higher-seeded Eagles. Rose Bud quickly got out to an early advantage and never looked back to qualify for state and and advance to the regional semis for another showdown with league rival Riverview last night.
“I was excited,” Ramblers head coach Bradley Moss said. “I thought Jared Wray hit a couple of big shots early that kind of smoothed the waters, calmed our nerves a little bit. That got us into a flow, and then after that, we just hit some shots. Offense aside, the way we guarded put us in a position. They only had one quarter where they scored double figures. You can win a lot of games when you guard like that.”
Rece Hipp once again led the Ramblers with 28 points, with 12 points for Jared Wray and 10 points for Bryce Walls. Jace Goodwin finished with 8 points for Rose Bud. For Baptist Prep, Harrison Likens led with 14 points.
On the other side of the bracket, CAC and Episcopal played in the other semifinal game on Friday. CAC defeated Lisa North in the late Wednesday game while Episcopal eliminated Mayflower Thursday night.
