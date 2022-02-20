Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said at the start of the basketball season that he wanted this season to be special for the Raiders.
Riverview scored 23 points in the fourth quarter, which included a 6-0 run against Cave City, and finished the comeback with a 43-42 win over the Cavemen.
With the win, Riverview will be moving on and play in Class 3A Region 2 tournament at Rose Bud High School
Trailing the Cavemen at halftime, Pettis reminded the Raiders that the situation that they found themselves in was nothing new, and that the Raiders just had to settle into the game plan and gain control of the game’s tempo.
“I told them that they have been in this situation before,” Pettis said. “We have made this comeback. We are going to have to speed them up and make them make mistakes, get up the press and credit our guys for what they did and didn’t back down.”
Leading the comeback for the Raiders freshman point guard Tadrian Baker with 17 points and sophomore guard Oquoieah Earl dropping in 12 points, 7 rebounds and 2 block shots that helped spark the comeback. Sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham ended up with 11 points for the Raiders.
Pettis said that Earl gets a look in his eyes when he is determined and against the Cavemen, he had that look. Earl was not going to be denied the win or the championship of the conference.
“He made some mistakes. He missed an easy layup here and there, I told him to keep his head up and keep playing,” Pettis said. “There is always a look in his eyes I get from him when he gets locked in and I knew that we would be alright.”
In the first half the Raiders had trouble with Cave City’s 1-3-1 zone defense as it collapsed under the basket. The Cavemen were able to limit shots taken by the Raiders and Cave City dominated the defensive board.
The zone defense for Cave City allowed them to get out of the defensive zone quickly and get into transition and run the court looking for the layup or a foul.
Cave City was able to get the ball down the court and then get the ball down low. Cave City was able to maneuver around the Raiders defense because of their physical size and their ability to take up space.
“Cave City is the one team that we didn’t want to match up with because they are physical and strong,” Pettis said. “They are very well-coached and credit to them and it is hard to score inside them because they do a good job of walling up and if you run into them they are going to take the charge because they are disciplined. You rarely get an offensive rebound against them and you have to get rebound on the defensive end.”
The defensive play of the game for the Raiders came with 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter and it was a simple dive play by Trigg Rodgers.
With time expiring, Cave City senior point guard Maddox Mooreland was dribbling up the ball up the court between the circles. He started to mishandle the dribble. Rodgers saw that he could make a play, he took the gamble, he laid out for the ball and defected the ball to senior R.J. McCall.
McCall scored 2 points in the game, was able to deflect the ball to Baker who was fouled by Mooreland.
Pettis was breathing deep as Baker stepped to the line with 4.8 second left in the game. Baker took the ball, looked at the target and let the shot go and hit both of his free throws and the 3A-2 title.
“For these guys especially for our seniors to finish their last night out at your home gym, the last game of the district championship, I could not be more excited for them,” Pettis said, wearing a Gatoraid drenched shirt. “I am excited for the kids to experience this is something that you don’t take for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.