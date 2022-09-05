HIGHLAND — It was a long bus ride for the Riverview Raiders football team as they traveled to Sharp County in North Arkansas to take on the Highland Rebels, yet, it was a happy bus ride back home to White County as the Raiders rallied from a 14 point first-half deficit to not only defeat the Rebels, but dominate them in the second half in a 43-26 win for the Raiders.
The game did not start well for the Raiders as Highland's Gage Robinson returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead fourteen seconds into the ballgame. However, Riverview's Koby Teeter tied the game on a 38-yard run with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter. The Rebels surged ahead in the 1st half thanks a 36 yard touchdown pass from Zac Huckabee to Keagan Statler and a 2-yard run by Braden Burns.
Despite trailing 20-6 midway through the 2nd quarter, the Raiders refused to quit and would begin their rally at this point. Ricky Lee III would catch the first of his two receiving touchdowns as he caught a 15 yard pass from Ryder Conway with 7:27 left in the 1st half.
The Raiders trailed 20-12 at halftime. Riverview's biggest ally came in the second half as a steady rainfal helped to change the Raiders' fortunes as the Highland passing game struggled in the weather. The Raiders' ball-control offense took off more than five minutes in the third quarter as Conway found fullback Nik Franklin from 14 yards out with 6:46 remaining in the third quarter to trail 20-18.
The Raider defense forced a three and out and Teeter then put the Raiders on top for good on an 80 yard touchdown run up the middle with 5:34 remaining in the quarter to put Riverview on top 24-20. The Raiders would tack on their third score of the quarter on an 8 yard pass from Conway to Lee with 45 seconds remaining in the 3rd quarter to put Riverview up 30-20.
However, Lee's biggest play and the play to seal the game did not come on offense, but on defense. The Rebels had put together a promising drive in the beginning stages of the 4th quarter. But with 7:31 remaining, Zac Huckabee threw a pass that was behind the line of scrimmage. While many of the players were unaware that it was a live ball, Lee ran over from his defensive-end position and out-raced a Highland player 45 yards to the end zone. Jonny Montavan's PAT made the score 37-20.
The Rebels added another touchdown, but Teeter scored his third rushing touchdown of the night from 8 yards out with 1:48 remaining in the game.
After only managing 110 yards in total offense the week before in their loss against Malvern, the Raiders exploded for 369 yards in total offense. Koby Teeter rushed for a career high 214 yards on 22 carries and 3 touchdowns.
Quarterback Ryder Conway had 92 yards passing on just 4 completions, with 3 touchdown passes. The Raiders(1-1) are back on the road Friday night as they travel to Fulton County to take on the Salem Greyhounds in a non-conference matchup.
