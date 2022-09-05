Teeter

Riverview senior running back Koby Teeter, seen here against Clinton, had a career-high performance against Highland with over 200 rushing yards and three touchdowns during the Raiders' 43-26 victory over the Rebels Friday.

 Jason King

HIGHLAND — It was a long bus ride for the Riverview Raiders football team as they traveled to Sharp County in North Arkansas to take on the Highland Rebels, yet, it was a happy bus ride back home to White County as the Raiders rallied from a 14 point first-half deficit to not only defeat the Rebels, but dominate them in the second half in a 43-26 win for the Raiders.

The game did not start well for the Raiders as Highland's Gage Robinson returned the opening kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown to take a 6-0 lead fourteen seconds into the ballgame. However, Riverview's Koby Teeter tied the game on a 38-yard run with 2:26 remaining in the first quarter. The Rebels surged ahead in the 1st half thanks a 36 yard touchdown pass from Zac Huckabee to Keagan Statler and a 2-yard run by Braden Burns.

