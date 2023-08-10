HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Fred Warner was begging Jimmy Garoppolo to throw a pass at him, which in previous years wouldn't have been an unusual sight at practice when they were San Francisco 49ers teammates.

But they were on opposite sides Thursday with Warner at linebacker for the Niners and Garoppolo quarterbacking the starting offense for the Las Vegas Raiders as the teams met for a joint practice.

