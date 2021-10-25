The Riverview Raiders lost their fourth consecutive game but for the first time in several weeks, Coach Chris Keylon said his team started to play better.
After starting the season 4-1, Riverview lost four in a row, including games to Newport, Harding Academy, Melbourne and now Lamar, 44-12, on Friday night.
“We finally started playing better offensively,” Keylon said.
However, ball control was the key against Lamar.
The Warriors had the ball 52 plays to only 13 for Riverview in the first half.
“They are getting a few yards and just controlling the clock,” Keylon said. “Lamar did a really good job with that.”
Lamar led 31-6 at halftime and 38-12 after three quarters.
Riverview’s Tyler Hill led the Raiders with 153 yards rushing on 22 carries. Koby Teeter had 34 yards on five carries.
Jose Estrada led Riverview with 14 tackles. Will Wilson had 12. Robert Lee and Teeter had 10 tackles each.
Riverview concludes its regular season this Friday at Mountain View.
“I think we are starting to get back to where we were the first of the year,” Keylon said. “We’re getting a couple of guys back from injury this week.”
Riverview starting linebacker Nik Franklin has missed the last two weeks.
