After a one-year absence, the Riverview Raiders are headed to the playoffs.
Riverview beat Mountain View 7-6 on Friday night at Mountain View to clinch a spot in the Class 3A state playoffs.
The Raiders finish the regular season at 5-5 and 2-3 in the 3A-2 conference. The Raiders have Week 10 off to get ready for postseason play.
“It was an absolute awesome game, whether you are a fan, player or coach,” first-year Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. “It was a great defensive battle. Mountain View played really well on defense, and so did we.”
Riverview had it’s second-best offensive game of the season, gaining 281 yards.
“We just couldn’t punch it in,” Keylon said. “Their defense was really good. We moved the ball all night. I was happy with that.”
Riverview held Mountain View to 173 total yards.
Riverview’s Koby Teeter had a great game on both sides of the ball.
On the first possession of the game, Mountain View looked to score a touchdown but Teeter stripped the ball from the Mountain View ball carrier, and Tyler Hill recovered the ball in the end zone for a touchback.
The game was scoreless through three quarters.
Mountain View took a 6-0 lead in the fourth quarter. Teeter blocked the extra point to keep the score at 6-0.
Teeter then played quarterback for a play after Israel Gameros had to come out of the game because he had his helmet ripped off by a Mountain View defender.
Teeter then scored on a 59-yard run, and Eric Brown kicked the extra point late in the fourth quarter.
The Raiders then held Mountain View on its next possession.
“Koby Teeter had an unbelievable game,” Keylon said. “
Teeter had 94 yards rushing on 10 carries and six tackles on defense.
Gameros completed 5 of 11 passes for 91 yards. He also rushed for 82 yards on 24 carries. Jose Estrada caught three passes for 74 yards.
