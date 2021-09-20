BLYTHEVILLE — The Riverview Raiders did it again.
Riverview jumped out to a 21-0 halftime lead then held on for a 21-6 win over the Blytheville Chickasaws on Friday night. The win is the Raiders third in a row after opening the season with a loss to Bauxite.
All three victories are over bigger schools.
The Raiders led 7-0 after one quarter then scored 14 points in the second quarter.
Blytheville’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter.
Riverview senior Tyler Hill had a good game. He caught a touchdown pass, recorded seven tackles and a sack, as well as forcing a fumble.
“He played really really well,” Riverview coach Chris Keylon said.
Also scoring touchdowns were Oquieah Earl and Koby Teeter.
Riverview quarterback Israel Gameros completed 4 of 7 passes for 67 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 61 yards on 21 carries.
Riverview kicker Eric Brown made all three of his extra point attempts.
The Raiders held Blytheville’s offense to 121 total yards.
“I think it was a good win for sure,” Keylon said. “I was concerned going over there. They are really athletic. They are big and fast.”
Keylon said his team lost a linemen with an appendectomy Friday morning so the Raiders were shorthanded.
“I was concerned going in,” Keylon said. “I was real happy for our guys. They did a good job in the first half, jumping on them 21-0. I was not as pleased with the second half. We should have come out and done a lot better, but a lot of that was due to Blytheville. They played really hard on defense. They made it difficult on us.”
Keylon said his team still made plays in the second half when they needed them.
“Even though we didn’t score in the second half, when we needed to make plays, we made plays,” he said. “I’m really proud of what our guys are doing. We still have a lot of work to do.”
The Raiders open 3A-2 conference play at home against undefeated Salem on Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
“We’re staring conference play this week,” Keylon said. “We’ve really got to step up our game, even from where it is now.”
