PANGBURN — The Riverview Raiders had to pull another rabbit out of their hat with their second-consecutive major comeback as they claimed the 3A-6 District crown over Episcopal Collegiate 59-57 Friday night at Tiger Arena.
The Raiders got down 25-7 early in the second quarter and appeared helpless to stop a physically-rowdy Wildcats team. But just as they had done less than 24 hours before in a 20-plus point comeback against Rose Bud in the semifinal round, Riverview inched their way back, pulling to within two points at halftime at 31-29.
