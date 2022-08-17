The fight to establish football tradition at Riverview High School has been tough. Multiple coaching changes has caused disruptions in the development of a program which is newer overall than other public schools in the area. It has also caused a vicious cycle of kids who would normally come out for football to lose interest with the uncertainty of who would be running the show.

Veteran high-school coach Steve Williams hopes to put an end to the cycle and begin a new era in which the athletic tradition at Riverview will reach beyond the basketball hardwood. Williams has been a part of many successful programs, including a long stint as head coach at Cross County.

