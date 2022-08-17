The fight to establish football tradition at Riverview High School has been tough. Multiple coaching changes has caused disruptions in the development of a program which is newer overall than other public schools in the area. It has also caused a vicious cycle of kids who would normally come out for football to lose interest with the uncertainty of who would be running the show.
Veteran high-school coach Steve Williams hopes to put an end to the cycle and begin a new era in which the athletic tradition at Riverview will reach beyond the basketball hardwood. Williams has been a part of many successful programs, including a long stint as head coach at Cross County.
“My style of coaching – their style of playing has been totally different,” Williams said. “The first game we play, the fans are going to see something totally different. Hopefully, it clicks the way I have it in my mind. We've still got a ways to go, but we're working hard, and we will get there eventually.”
Williams also has an accomplished group of coaches helping out this season. Josh Pagan handles the offensive and defensive lines while Matt Bell coaches the secondary. Blake Baker is the junior-high coach and will help on Friday nights as well. Jason Miner coaches the linebackers, and Tommy Falcinelli is also a junior-high coach who will help in the booth on Fridays.
“We've got a real good staff,” Williams said. “We work really well together. We're all trying to get this all turned around. They are learning my offense just like the players. I'm looking forward to working with them on Friday nights.”
Junior Josiah Cypret will anchor the offensive line at center. Seniors Michael Watson and Ahren Feurt will play left and right guard respectively, and Bryan Dickey is a senior who will play at right tackle. His younger brother, Cayden Dickey is a candidate for left tackle along with fellow sophomore Joey Messenger and senior Larson Bailey.
“Those four are pretty solid,” Williams said. “They problem is, we only have two or maybe three other kids who can back them up. That's going to hurt if we run into an injury bug.”
Williams hopes to compensate for the depth issue by keeping offensive linemen separate from defensive linemen with minimal double duty whenever possible.
Sophomore Charles Thompson will be under center at quarterback while Andrew Conway will serve as backup as of scrimmage time, but Williams said that arrangement is not set in stone depending on their performances against Clinton.
Senior Koby Teeter will start at fullback and share playing time with Anthony Donnell, also a senior, as well as junior Nick Franklin. Senior Demyriun Spears comes in as starting tailback, and can be subbed out with Teeter when needed.
Williams, who has based his career in coaching using a traditional running set, is very high on his group of running backs, and believes they will be the biggest key to success for his team.
“If there is a strength on our team, I would say that is it,” Williams said. “One of them will be able to rest most of the time, because three of the four of them will start on defense. But right now, the strength of our team is probably our running backs. I've coached some good running backs, but I've never had four like these guys. They fit our offense great.”
Senior Robert Lee heads up the receiving group along with sophomore Jonathan Pacheco.
“We will run some passes to them,” Williams said. “We run a lot of play-action passes that they both do a good job with, and we've got some good subs. Ricky Lee, Robert's younger brother, and at the other receiver we've got Eppy Martinez and Tony Valentine. Chandler Beard may step in, he's done a good job for us.”
Cypret and Feurt will also see time on the defensive line. Donnell and Lee will take on the defensive-end roles, while Teeter and Franklin will both start at linebacker. Williams said the pair have a good balance of size and speed for both fullback and linebacker duties.
The Raiders will go with a 4-2-5 look on defense in an attempt to combat the Spread offenses they will face for the majority of the season. That will include Pacheco, Martinez, Valentine, kicker Jonny Montalvan and Thompson in the defensive backfield.
“Right now, the secondary is kind of up in the air,” Williams said. “We're going to try and throw five guys out there who we feel will be our best five. Right now, we're just really working on pass defense. I feel like our D-line and linebackers are pretty solid, but we've got a lot of work to do in the secondary.”
Williams, like many others, expects Stuttgart and Harding Academy to be at the top of the 4A-2 Conference this season, and also expects Lonoke to be a contender. Cave City, Heber Springs and Bald Knob come in after those, with Bald Knob being the big traditional local rival for the Raiders.
With a limited roster of 28 players, Williams knows there are conference opponents who will in some cases have almost twice as many players. But the old adage goes that you never know what will happen until you line up.
“I have no idea how we're a 4A school,” Williams said. “I would feel a lot better as a 3A school, but hey, you've got to take the cards that's handed to you.”
