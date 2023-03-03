The Raiders had early momentum similar to their start in the opening round, but the Panthers regrouped from an early setback and dominated the rest of the way to end the season for Riverview in the quarterfinal round of the 3A State basketball tournament in Lamar on Friday.
Riverview took an early 16-8 lead late in the first quarter courtesy of a pair of back-to-back technical fouls against Bergman. In a wild twist of fate, Riverview would receive the same ruling early in the second quarter and was called for a technical foul on the floor and on the bench just as Bergman had only a few minutes earlier.
The Panthers went on to lead 31-22 at the half and went on to completely dominate the second half, leading 44-33 heading into the final quarter and outscoring the Raiders 23 to 10 during the fourth quarter to advance to Saturday's semifinal round.
Tucker Cunningham led the Raiders with 12 points with 10 points for Tadrian Baker. Jon Nicholson finished with 8 points for Riverview. The Raiders finished the season with a 23-7 final record.
Bergman 65, Harding Academy 53
The 3A State tournament quarterfinal matchup was tied 40-40 heading into the fourth quarter, but the Lady Panthers took over during that time and shot lights out from three-point land to pull away late.
Jamanno Akpunudo led the Lady Wildcats with 13 points while Callie City and Khloe Fullerton each finished with 11 points. McKenney Sheffield added 6 points for Harding Academy. The Lady Wildcats finished the season with a 25-8 final record.
