Bergman 67, Riverview 43

The Raiders had early momentum similar to their start in the opening round, but the Panthers regrouped from an early setback and dominated the rest of the way to end the season for Riverview in the quarterfinal round of the 3A State basketball tournament in Lamar on Friday.

