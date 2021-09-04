The losing streak is over for the Riverview Raiders.
After going winless in 2020 and dropping the season opener to Bauxite, the Raiders beat Central Arkansas Christian 41-7 on Friday night at Mustang Mountain. It was the first career win for new coach Chris Keylon.
Riverview quarterback Israel Gameros rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed all four of his passes for 39 yards in the victory.
Riverview’s Koby Teeter rushed for 116 yards on nine carries. He scored two touchdowns. He also had a long run of 63 yards.
Jeremy Racca also scored a touchdown for the Raiders. He had 90 yards rushing on 12 carries. The Raiders finished with 399 yards rushing on 39 carries.
Riverview will host Bald Knob this Friday. The Bulldogs are 0-2 after a 24-0 loss to Rison on Friday night.
