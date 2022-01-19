The Riverview Raiders outscored Cave City 21-12 in the fourth quarter en route to a 58-49 win over the Cavemen on Monday night.
The score was tied 37-37 after three quarters. In the fourth quarter, Riverview’s Tadrian Baker scored 7 points to lead his team to the victory.
Tristan Cunningham and Oquieah Earl led the Raiders with 16 points each. Baker had 12. R.J. McCall scored 9. Hunter Morris had 4. Trigg Rogers added a free throw.
Beebe Lady BadgersThe Beebe Lady Badgers got their first 5A-Central win by beating Little Rock Parkview 62-51 at Charles Ripley Arena.
The score was tied at 14-14 after one quarter. Beebe outscored Parkview 15-8 in the second quarter to lead 29-22 at halftime.
Madelyn Atkins led Beebe with 212 points. Joey Babel had 16. Mya Bradley had 14. Amya Bonds had 9.
White County Central Lady Bears
White County Central, playing its first game in two weeks, beat Sloan-Hendrix 55-53 on Tuesday night.
Sloan-Hendrix led 14-10 after one quarter. However, White County Central rallied to lead 27-21 at halftime.
The Lady Bears trailed 42-40 heading into the fourth quarter.
Taylor Moffett led White County Central with 22 points. Kalista Altom had 9. Destiny Clark scored 8. Scoring 5 each were McKenzie Massey and Gabriella Hancock. Kyra Cude scored 4. Jaci Beals added 2.
