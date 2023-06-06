The Riverview Raiders will keep things casual during the month of June with volunteer workouts for the first three weeks of the month until the Arkansas Activities Association dead period kicks in on the 26th.

The Raiders did have a spring camp for one week in May. Second-year coach Steve Williams said the turnout was lower than he was hoping for as so far only three returning seniors are fully committed for this fall. Monday morning was the first day of having the field house weight room for players, with senior Nik Franklin and Benjamin Baker being the two early-bird participants.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.