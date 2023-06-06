The Riverview Raiders will keep things casual during the month of June with volunteer workouts for the first three weeks of the month until the Arkansas Activities Association dead period kicks in on the 26th.
The Raiders did have a spring camp for one week in May. Second-year coach Steve Williams said the turnout was lower than he was hoping for as so far only three returning seniors are fully committed for this fall. Monday morning was the first day of having the field house weight room for players, with senior Nik Franklin and Benjamin Baker being the two early-bird participants.
“What we’re doing is we’re opening our field house for weight lifting in the month of June,” Williams said. “We’re going four days a week, Monday through Thursday, just kind of letting them enjoy their summer a little bit as far as being teenage boys, plus trying to get a workout in. We’re not really scheduling any practices or team camp, mainly just sticking to weight lifting. Once July rolls around after the dead period, we start out that Monday with the senior high. We have some team camps scheduled for July.”
The team made big strides during the offseason in terms of strength building. Williams said putting in a consistent weight-training program is one of many requirements in order to improve from a competitive standpoint.
“We put a good weight program in starting in November,” Williams said. “And our guys went way beyond what we expected. I don’t know if that’s because it’s one of the first time they’ve lifted weights and nobody ever spent a summer with them getting them ready. These kids made drastic improvements. On the bad side of it, our team coming back, we’ve only got three seniors.”
The number for seniors is low, but there are already signs of improvement with 19 incoming freshmen. Despite low overall numbers, there is also the possibility this fall to get a boost in terms of more athletic personnel as several members of the successful Raiders basketball team came out for the spring. That included incoming senior brothers Tucker and Tip Cunningham, two of the best athletes in the Riverview School District.
“At spring practice, we did have seven or eight new guys come out,” Williams said. “Most of the guys on the basketball team came out and gave it a try. We had spring practice for a week there, hopefully they will come back in August. Who knows, I invited them all out to give it a try, see if you like it. If you like it, stick it out, if you don’t, come to me and tell me, you know, football’s not for me. It’s kind of up in the air. We’re going to wait until July and see what our numbers are. The two Cunningham boys came out for spring practice. One of them would be a good running back, one of them would make a good receiver. One of them had to work and only came out a couple of times, but the other one made it to all of them.”
At the conclusion of last season, Williams had to make several assurances to players he would return for 2023. The head Raider believes as students begin to trust more and more that he is in it for the long haul, the numbers will steadily increase, and the winning results will eventually shine though.
“It’s tough on these kids; they’ve been through a lot,” Williams said. “I think I’m the first coach to come back in a long time. I think that will help, but again, you’ve got to have the players. I think we will struggle a little bit this year like we did last year. We ended up fourth in conference and made the playoffs. The big three in our conference, Stuttgart, Harding Academy, Lonoke – they’re tough to beat. It takes two or three years to really rebuild a program, so it’s still going to be kind of a rebuilding mode next year. We may not see it on Friday night, but we are getting better.”
