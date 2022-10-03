The Cave City Cavemen were not hospitable visitors for Riverview's Homecoming night as they dominated time of possession and also made some huge third & fourth down conversations, as the previously winless Cavemen spoiled homecoming in the 21-7 win over the Raiders.
The scoring started on Cave City's opening possession as the Cavemen drove down the field, aided by a huge 3rd and 16 conversion on a pass from quarterback Jacob Moore into Riverview territory. Several plays later, senior running back Bryce Walling scored from 3 yards out with 7:10 remaining in the 1st quarter. Millie Beller's extra point made the score 7-0 and that would be all the scoring in the 1st quarter.
Cave City extended the lead to 14-0 with 7:42 remaining in the 2nd quarter on a 1 yard pass from Moore to sophomore running back Shawn Walling. Later on in the quarter, Shawn Walling scored on a fumble recovery as he picked up a Riverview fumble at the Raider 30 and returned it for the touchdown with 5:44 remaining in the half. The second quarter fireworks would continue when Riverview's DeMyriun Spears returned the subsequent kickoff for a touchdown. A Riverview penalty would negate the touchdown momentarily until the Raiders scored on a end around by Tony Valentine from 45 yards out with 1:59 remaining in the half. Jonny Montalvan's extra point would make the score 21-7.
The Raiders had chances to cut into the lead in the 2nd half. The Cavemen would drive the football into the red zone, however, Koby Teeter's interception inside the Raider 20 gave Riverview some life. The Raiders would then drive the football all the way down to the Cave City 2 yard line. However, early in the 4th quarter, the Cavemen defense stopped the Raiders on 4th and 1 from the Cave City 2 yard line. Cave City closed out the game with a 10:44 drive and keep Riverview from getting the football back.
The Raiders were held to 137 yards of total offense, all on the ground. Riverview committed 13 penalties for 140 total yards. The Raiders were led by Koby Teeter, who carried the football 16 times for 76 yards.
The Cavemen amassed 267 total yards from their Wing T formation, with 226 of those yards coming on the ground. The Raiders dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-2 in the 2-4A Conference.
Next up for Riverview is a trip to Stuttgart next Friday night to take on the Ricebirds.
