The Riverview Raiders will try to regroup this week after a loss to Cave City on Friday. The Raiders will travel to Stuttgart to face the Ricebirds this week.

The Cave City Cavemen were not hospitable visitors for Riverview's Homecoming night as they dominated time of possession and also made some huge third & fourth down conversations, as the previously winless Cavemen spoiled homecoming in the 21-7 win over the Raiders.

The scoring started on Cave City's opening possession as the Cavemen drove  down the field, aided by a huge 3rd and 16 conversion on a pass from quarterback Jacob Moore into Riverview territory. Several plays later, senior running back Bryce Walling scored from 3 yards out with 7:10 remaining in the 1st quarter. Millie Beller's extra point made the score 7-0 and that would be all the scoring in the 1st quarter.

