ROSE BUD — The game between the Riverview Raiders and Rose Bud Ramblers had it all – plenty of drama, plenty of action on the court and it might have been the best 3A-2 conference game of the season.
The players for Rose Bud wanted the win and so did Rose Bud coach Bradley Moss but after the dust settled and the noise subsided, the Ramblers felt the agony of defeat, as the Raiders rallied for a 59-52, victory and stopping the Ramblers 13-game winning streak.
“It would have been a lot more fun if we were on the other side of it, but you know when I played here, years ago Riverview and Rose Bud was a big rivalry and it felt like the old days,” Moss said. “We had a lot of shorter possessions tonight and in the future we have to get the ball moving a bit more.”
Getting the ball to move for the Ramblers, Moss simply puts the ball in the capable hand of senior guard Rece Hipp and allows him to go to work on the court.
Against the Raiders, Hipp led all scorers with 29 points. He pulled down 7 rebounds. Getting free under the basket and working in the paint for Rose Bud was senior power forward Jered Wray, who scored 13 points.
Ramblers senior guard Avery Orman scored 4 points. Senior forward Caden Heck, sophomore guard Tanner Rooks and junior forward Matthew Waggoner scored 2 points for Rose Bud.
“Rece gets a lot of attention from the other team,” Moss said. “He does a great job getting other guys involved when he can get to the paint and create our offense flow really well.”
Rose Bud started the game in a 2-3 zone defense, but Raiders senior guard R.J. McCall found the answer to solving the zone by making his first 3-point shot of the night and the first bucket of the game for the Raiders.
McCall and sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham finished the game with 16 points but McCall’s ability to recognize early in the game that his team was out of sync, second-guessing themselves and then making poor reads on the court, created some concern by Pettis.
McCall settled his team down with his actions on the court. He calmly directed the half court offense and encouraged his teammates to be in the right defensive position on the court.
“R.J. does that on a daily basis,” Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said. “He leads in practice and so when we get out in game and naturally he gets going and leads guys seem to follow. He hit a three for us early and he got it going for us offensively and defensively he guards the best player every night.”
Riverview sophomore guard Oquoieah Earl had 12 points, 8 rebounds and 2 blocks. Freshman guard Tadrian Baker had 10 points and 6 rebounds. Raiders senior guard Hunter Morris came off the bench in the second quarter and hit a 3-point basket, and junior forward Trigg Rodgers scored a basket after getting an offensive rebound in the second quarter.
“That is what basketball is about, these types of games,” Pettis said. “Respect to Rose Bud, that is an awesome team. They competed until the end and it is hard to put a team like that away. They played to the last second and they made it a game. They were on a 13-game winning streak. Credit to them they are really tough and a well-coached team.”
