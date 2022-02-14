Riverview defeated Newport 50-46 Friday night inside the Riverview Activity Center and kept themselves in the chase for the 3A-2 conference title.
Leading the Raiders was freshman guard Tadrain Baker, who scored 14 points. Sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham had 13 points. The Raiders were able to overcome two scoring slump in the game — one in the first quarter and in the third quarter for the win.
Before the start of the game, Newport was given a technical foul for unsportsmanlike conduct during warm ups. Riverview senior guard Hunter Morris stepped up to the free throw line and made the shots to give the Raiders a quick two point lead before the game clock started. Morris finished the game with 8 points.
Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said that his team likes to get out and run the court in transition and to do that they need stops.
With five minutes left in the first quarter, Raiders senior Robert McCall reached down with hand and deflected the ball perfectly to Baker and it was a 3 on 0 break toward the Greyhounds basket. MCall scored 5 points and had 6 rebounds for the game.
Oquoieah Earl had 9 points and 5 rebounds and was busy on the defensive end of the court with two goaltending calls against him but he did have four steals and altered Greyhound shots.
The offense for the Raiders was struggling to beat the Greyhounds defense, Pettis said that the Greyhounds are athletic and fast.
In the second quarter, Cunningham found the crease in the defense being played by Newport. Cunningham was able to find the accuracy of his shot from beyond the arch.
“We were stuck at 11 forever. To be honest, I don’t think I was not nervous, I trusted my players to start making plays,” Pettis said. “It was a defensive game. We go to get stops. So when we stopped scoring, we kind of gave up. When we get stops it is easier for us to go and get into transition and score.”
Riverview took a six point lead at halftime but the Raiders came out of the locker room and the offense struggled to find any opening in the Greyhound defense but the Raiders didn’t panic they stuck with the game plan and played a solid defense against Newport by making stops and getting Greyhounds to the foul line.
Newport was 4-of-7 in the second half at the free throw line, they finished the game shooting 40 percent from the free throw line.
With the offense struggling to score baskets, Pettis was looking for offense when he summoned Cunningham and put him back into the line up in the third quarter. Cunninghame was able to get himself free from the defense with a nice pick set by Morris and Cunningham delivered the ball at the basket.
At the start of the fourth quarter, Newport went on a 7-0 run and was able to tie the game and take the lead with just under six minutes left in regulation.
There was an obvious defensive mistake by the Greyhounds with 1:16 left, Morris was left alone in the corner and he was able to make the shot and the Raiders took the lead back.
Earl and Baker were able to take care of the basketball, when the Raiders started to play the four-corner type of offense to spread out the Greyhounds defense. Earl or Baker would pass the pass inside to McCall and then he would pass the ball back out to the perimeter.
Getting into the foul line game is what Pettis wanted but the Raiders let opportunity for points scored without the clock moving a difficult task.
Riverview took nine free throws in the fourth quarter and only made one, for the game they had 18 free throw attempts and only made five free throws for the game.
