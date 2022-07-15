The process of building from the ground up has started for the Riverview Raiders with new head coach Steve Williams.
The Raiders stuck to the weight room prior to the Arkansas Activities Association mandated two-week dead period, but since their return at the beginning of the week, they have also been spending time on the practice field during the afternoons.
Riverview has based their offense out of the pass-happy Spread in recent years under previous coaches, but Williams is bringing in a run-first philosophy. Williams joined the staff in April and took the team through spring practice in May. Now in the middle of summer, the process of familiarity is ongoing for both the team and coach.
“It's all new for these guys,” Williams said. “We're doing a lot of stuff they're not used to, getting out of the shotgun and going under center. We're making changes in our offense, changes in our defense, and they are responding well. Right now we're at about 35 (players), and we're working hard to make it the best team we can.”
Although Riverview has a strong culture and tradition when it comes to basketball, raising the newer football program up to the same level has proved difficult with a revolving door of coaches in recent years. The Raiders did have a respectable campaign last year, going 5-6 for the season and qualifying for the state playoffs, but Williams is looking to bring stability to the team.
“In the kids' defense, I have to change the culture here,” Williams said. “I'm the sixth coach in five years. They had two coaches in one year – I believe one of them had health issues. Their confidence is down. They've been told the same thing I'm telling them every year, and after a while, kids begin to lose trust in it. We have guys at our school here who are not playing but should be playing, but we don't worry about that, we worry about the guys we've got.”
The Raiders will attend a team camp in Vilonia on Wednesday, but Williams has elected not to participate in any competitive 7-on-7 tournaments. He instead wants to focus on his brand of offense - the traditional I-formation.
“We run a fullback and tailback every play,” Williams said. “The quarterback is under center. We will run as many as three receivers sometimes, but we have two receivers on every play. We may run a Power-I, we may run twin receivers, just change up multiple I-formations, but we're going to have a fullback and tailback every play.”
The numbers overall may be somewhat low for Williams, but he has confidence that the kids he does have will be able to adjust to the new format and have success. Senior linebacker Koby Teeter has had a good spring and summer, and is one player Williams is looking to for on-field leadership.
On the offensive side, sophomore Charles Thompson will go under center this season as quarterback after playing running back throughout junior high.
“He has never played quarterback before, so it's all kind of new to him,” Williams said. “He's going to take his lumps, but he's a real good athlete. He's going to get better, every week, every game. He's going to be a good one in the future, and I think he will pick it up well this year and do as good as a sophomore can do.”
The remainder of July will feature two-hour afternoon practices equally split between the weight room and practice field. Once August camp begins, the Raiders will have some morning practices mixed in with afternoon sessions depending on the school schedule for coaches and teachers.
High-school prep sports have changed in recent years, with many student athletes specializing in one sport and playing on travel teams and attending camps, many of which go year-round. But Williams is one coach who is not necessarily a fan of inundating kids with an overload of training.
“If you want my opinion on it, we're taking it to where we are wearing these kids out,” Williams said. “We've got football year-round, basketball year-round, baseball year-round, and the two-week dead period the AAA put in to me is not long enough. I try to give them as much time off as I can but still have enough time to practice.”
The process of building tradition can be daunting, but Williams is taking it one step at a time. He has been pleased with the overall effort throughout the spring and summer, and says it will only continue to improve.
“Getting everyone to practice, throwing in the little things like not being late,” Williams said. “We're going to do the right things, and start out with the little things. I'm a firm believer that if you can't do the little things right, you're not going to do the big things right. I talk to them every day, and, you know, try to get them to buy in.
“It's hard to sell a football program here at Riverview where there's been a lot of coaching changes. It's something we're going to build, and it's going to get better. Athletically, we may not get better, but fundamentally, the way we approach football will be a lot better.”
