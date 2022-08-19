The Riverview Raiders come up short on the scoreboard, but came away with a good sense of where they are at during their scrimmage benefit against Clinton at Raider Field on Thursday. The Yellowjackets controlled much of the scrimmage and held Riverview’s rushing attack at bay through most of the exhibition while exposing the inexperience of the Raiders’ defensive backfield.
The Raiders, however, did find some momentum late in the first half and were able to drive the ball downfield for their only score before Clinton drove up the score in the second half and set a final margin of 35-7.
“We done some things good, and we did some did some things bad,” Riverview coach Steve Williams said. “Our secondary is probably one of the things we need to work on, and we worked on it. We probably have some people out of position. We have to go back to the drawing board. You learn a lot more from a loss than you do a win. Clinton is a good team. They weren’t that much better than us, but it is what it is.”
Riverview’s first two possessions were three-and-outs, but the third series produced good results. Senior running back Koby Teeter generated the spark with a pair of lengthy runs, and finally put the Raiders in position to score when he bulled his way to the 1-yard line to set up first and goal. From there, senior fullback Anthony Donnell carried the ball across the goal line for Riverview’s only score of the night with 33 seconds left on the clock in the second quarter.
“We made some changes on the offense,” Williams said. “We started blocking a little better. These guys are learning the game of football. They are tough kids. I’m proud of the way they played. They played hard. It’s going to be a tough year for us as we’ve learned, but we’re going to get better every game. I’ve got a great bunch of kids.”
Though they did not set the stat books on fire in terms of yardage, one measure the Raiders did succeed on is taking care of the ball with no turnovers through four quarters of play.
The Raiders tried to open up the passing game in the second half with minimal success. Quarterbacks Charles Thompson and Andrew Conway both took their shots downfield, but Clinton’s secondary allowed very little through other than a 10-yard pass from Thompson to sophomore tight end Ricky Lee early on.
The close 14-7 halftime margin went away in the second half when Clinton scored on a six-yard touchdown pass play midway through the third quarter, and the Yellowjackets padded their lead with a long touchdown run to end the third quarter and a final running score from eight yards out inside the final five minutes.
“It’s just like a practice – I didn’t care about the score,” Williams said. “We gave up three or four long passes we shouldn’t have. We just watched the little things, are we blocking right, are we going with the correct foot. Just kind of watching and seeing what’s going on. We have to make some changes as coaches to make our team better.”
The Raiders will begin the regular season next Friday at home in non-conference action against Malvern.
