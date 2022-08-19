The Riverview Raiders come up short on the scoreboard, but came away with a good sense of where they are at during their scrimmage benefit against Clinton at Raider Field on Thursday. The Yellowjackets controlled much of the scrimmage and held Riverview’s rushing attack at bay through most of the exhibition while exposing the inexperience of the Raiders’ defensive backfield.

The Raiders, however, did find some momentum late in the first half and were able to drive the ball downfield for their only score before Clinton drove up the score in the second half and set a final margin of 35-7.

