STUTTGART — The Stuttgart Ricebirds rebounded from their recent loss to defeat Riverview 35-7 on Friday at Ned Moseley Stadium.
The last time the Ricebirds played a team from White County, it ended up being a big loss against the Harding Academy Wildcats. The Ricebirds were off last week and had a chance to prepare against their next opponent, and it didn’t take Stuttgart long to get on the scoreboard – 47 seconds as a matter of fact as running back Cedrick Hawkins scored on a 6 yard touchdown run with 11:13 remaining in the first quarter.
Hawkins, fellow running A.J. Higgins & quarterback Deondre Clark were a one-two-three punch in the Ricebirds 35-7 win over Riverview on Friday. Hawkins would rush for two touchdowns and would also haul in a 22 yard pass from Clark in the 3rd quarter. Higgins would also rush for two touchdowns in the game.
The Ricebirds would take a 28-0 halftime lead and the 22 yard pass from Clark to Hawkins with 8:54 remaining in the 3rd quarter and made extra point would implement the sportsmanship rule that kept the clock running. The Raiders would get on the scoreboard with 9:05 remaining in the ballgame on a 7 yard run by senior fullback Koby Teeter.
The Ricebirds would amass 339 total yards of offense, with 270 yards coming on the ground. Stuttgart’s running attack was led by Clark, who carried the ball 9 times for 119 yards. Hawkins carried the ball 7 times for 77 yards with 2 touchdowns while Higgins had 40 yards rushing on 5 carries and 2 touchdowns. Clark was also 3-7 passing for 69 yards and a touchdown.
Riverview had 165 yards in total offense, all on the ground. The Raiders were led by Koby Teeter, who had 64 yards on 18 carries. Riverview(1-6, 0-3 in the 2-4A Conference) returns home on Friday to take on the Bald Knob Bulldogs in the Battle of the Little Red rivalry game at Raider Stadium in Searcy.
