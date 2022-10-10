STUTTGART — The Stuttgart Ricebirds rebounded from their recent loss to defeat Riverview 35-7 on Friday at Ned Moseley Stadium.

The last time the Ricebirds played a team from White County, it ended up being a big loss against the Harding Academy Wildcats. The Ricebirds were off last week and had a chance to prepare against their next opponent, and it didn’t take Stuttgart long to get on the scoreboard – 47 seconds as a matter of fact as running back Cedrick Hawkins scored on a 6 yard touchdown run with 11:13 remaining in the first quarter.

