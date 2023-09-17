MENA — The Riverview Raider football team traveled three hours to Mena to take on the Bearcats in the first ever football meeting between the two schools. However, it only took a half for Mena to take control and pull away from the Raiders in the 45-21 win for Mena.
The Bearcats (3-1) used the run-pass option to move the football down the field and go on top 24-0 in the 1st half. However, Riverview's Jonathan Pacheco provided some fireworks in the 2nd quarter as he returned a kickoff 80 plus yards for the touchdown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.