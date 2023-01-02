Cunningham

Riverview’s Tucker Cunningham looks for an open teammate in a recent game against Lisa North. The Raiders took first-place in the Goldfish Classic Invitational tournament in Lonoke over the weekend by defeating local rival Rose Bud.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

The Riverview Raiders brought home the top trophy from the Goldfish Classic holiday basketball tournament at Lonoke on Saturday. The Raiders had to get past White County and 3A-6 Conference rival Rose Bud in the tournament final in a thrilling 81-80 overtime victory to claim the championship.

The boys championship game between Riverview & Rose Bud was one that those in attendance will forever remember. The two teams went back and forth during four quarters, however, the Raiders would build a lead by as much as 10 points before the Ramblers rallied in the fourth quarter thanks to the heroics of senior Rece Hipp.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.