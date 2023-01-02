The Riverview Raiders brought home the top trophy from the Goldfish Classic holiday basketball tournament at Lonoke on Saturday. The Raiders had to get past White County and 3A-6 Conference rival Rose Bud in the tournament final in a thrilling 81-80 overtime victory to claim the championship.
The boys championship game between Riverview & Rose Bud was one that those in attendance will forever remember. The two teams went back and forth during four quarters, however, the Raiders would build a lead by as much as 10 points before the Ramblers rallied in the fourth quarter thanks to the heroics of senior Rece Hipp.
The Raiders had opportunities to put the game away, however, missed free throws and timely shots by Hipp, kept the Ramblers close. Hipp’s three pointer at the buzzer would send the game into overtime tied at 73. The teams went into overtime and despite leading scorer Tadrian Baker not in the game because of fouling out in the fourth quarter, the Raiders got a major boost from Trigg Rodgers, who came off the bench and played much of the game. Just in the final 30 seconds of the overtime, there were three lead changes. Hipp would hit a three pointer with 12 seconds remaining to put Rose Bud up 80-78.
Riverview Head Coach Kirklan Pettis would call timeout after the shot. Coming out of the timeout, Riverview’s Tucker Cunningham dribbled the ball up the court, then passed the ball to Rodgers whose three point shot at the top of the key with three seconds left was good. After a Rose Bud timeout, Jared Wray’s inbound pass was stolen at half court and the Raiders held on for the 81-80 win and the boy’s championship in the Goldfish Classic.
Tadrian Baker led Riverview with 25 points while Trigg Rodgers added 18, with 15 of those points scored in the 2nd half and overtime. Tristan Cunningham had 16 and Tucker Cunningham added 10 for Riverview, who with the three wins in the tournament, improve to 9-2 overall. Riverview will travel to Pangburn on Tuesday night for a 6-3A Conference doubleheader. Riverview & Rose Bud will meet up for a 6-3A doubleheader Friday night at the Riverview Activities Center. Rodgers was named MVP of the tournament.
In the girls 1st round game on Thursday afternoon, Riverview took on Quitman. The Lady Raiders were able to keep it close in the 1st quarter, however, the Lady Bulldogs used a suffocating defense to pull away from Riverview in the 58-32 win. Makayla Hale & Gracie Zachary led the Lady Raiders with 8 points each.
In the boys 1st round game on Thursday evening, the Raiders took on Malvern. The Raiders got 22 points from Tristan Cunningham as the Raiders defeated the Leopards 66-57. On Friday morning, the Lady Raiders took on the Malvern Leopards and Riverview would race out to a 22-9 1st quarter lead en route to the 59-34 win for Riverview. Makayla Hale led Riverview with 17 points while Kaylee Franklin added 16 in the win.
Friday night, in a winners bracket semifinal, the Raiders took on the host Lonoke Jackrabbits. In a game that saw 47 combined fouls and 59 combined free throw attempts, the Raiders held off a pesky Lonoke team to win 65-58. Tadrian Baker scored 14 of his game high 17 points in the 2nd half while Tucker Cunningham added 13.
On Saturday afternoon, Riverview took on Rose Bud for fifth place in the girls bracket. Makayla Hale was on fire from three point range as made seven 3 pointers en route to scoring a game high 23 points as the Lady Raiders defeated Rose Bud 59-42 to win fifth place. Kaylee Franklin added 13 points in the win for Riverview, who, by winning two out of three games in the tournament, improved to 5-6 overall.
