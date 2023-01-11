SEARCY — There were waves on the Little Red River, there was also a rocking house as Riverview ran out of their locker room to face their cross-town rivals Harding Academy in a 3A-6 Conference showdown as both teams continued to chase Rose Bud.
Riverview was led by Ricky Lee with 17 points for the game as the Raiders extended their winning streak to nine games improving their overall record to 13-2 with a 68-59, victory against Harding Academy.
“Ricky is getting better with every game that he plays, every time he is out there he impresses me,” Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis said. “He is an instant impact with rebounds and he is a defense anchor for us down low.”
Raiders’ point guard Tadrain Baker took the first shot of the ballgame and missed the rim but he finished the game by scoring 16 points with five assists, forward Tucker Cunningham scored 14 points and collected eight defensive rebounds and he was able to start the transition offense played by the Raiders and guard Dakalan Williams scored 8 points, forward Samuel Cunningham scored 6 points, senior Trigg Rodgers scored 3 points and 4 rebounds, two were offensive and guard John Williams finished the scoring for the Raiders with 2 points.
During the first half of the game, Pettis stood in front of his team and shouted encouragement to his players. He watched the quickness of his team unfold the offense against a stubborn and physical Harding Academy defense.
Pettis said that his team continues to improve over the season and he says that the team has good chemistry and that is one of the strengths of the Raiders. He also said that there are numbers on the bench that allows him to set a rotation
“We have strength in numbers for sure, our bench really helps us," Pettis said. "You will see a lot of guys being rotated in the game. Our bench really helps us. Our ability to get out and to run, our guard play is very strong and they make a lot of plays for us.”
Harding Academy basketball Trey Jameson said after the game that his team, that the home of the Raiders is a hostile place to play, with a great crowd but the Wildcats showed grit and character as they never did not give up and they worked hard until the end of the game.
“This is a tough place to play against a really good team but we completed the whole game,” Jameson said. “We fought, we clawed and some things that didn’t go our way. We still have great looks and sometimes they fall and sometimes they don’t.”
Harding Academy used a 2-3 zone defense and tried to slow down the Raiders quickness and then be in position for boxing out the Raiders off of the backboards. Jameson was hoping that the Wildcats would be in position for grabbing the rebound and getting the ball out and down the court before the Raiders could set up the defense.
Jameson said after the game that Riverview does a good job on the offensive boards but he thought that the effort was on the court for the Wildcats.
“That was a point of emphasis leading up to this game,” Jameson said. “I thought that the effort was there and we still could be better but they got too many offensive rebounds.”
Harding Academy junior center Wyatt Simmons scored 13 points for the Wildcats, was described by his coach as a force in the middle, he forced a lot of quick releases from the Raiders and he forced the Raiders to change their shot.
“Wyatt is a junior and he has improved so much,” Jameson said. “He is big and strong but he has developed a nice touch around the rim and he is hard to stay in front of, he has turned himself into a really nice player.”
Leading the Wildcats offense sophomore Endy McGalliard with 16 points, followed by senior forward Kayden Smith with 11 points, Kyler Hoover scored 3 points and Heath Griffin finished the game with 1 point.
The next game for Riverview and for Harding Academy will be 3A-6 Conference games. Riverview will be at the RAC on Friday Jan. 13 against Helena Central starting at 5 pm with Junior Boys typing off the action. Harding Academy will also be at home against Episcopal starting at 7 pm.
Lady Wildcats/Lady Raiders
SEARCY — Harding Academy's offense exploded in the second quarter with 27 points, led by senior Callie Citty, with 9 points in the quarter as the Lady Wildcats defeated Riverview 68-39, and improved their 3A-6 Conference record to 5-1 and with a solid hold on third place in the league.
Citty finished the game with 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Lady Wildcats. Guard Kloey Fullerton scored 13 points, Raquel Webb scored 10 points, senior forward McKenny Sheffield scored 9 points, forward Krimson Fager scored 7 points, forward Eva Abraham scored 6 points, guard Mileigh Harlow scored 5 points and Sarah Davis finished the scoring for the Wildcats with 2 points.
Harding Academy coach Rusty Gardner said that the Lady Wildcats talk about the importance of rebounding the basketball, he said it is all about the kids. Harding Academy pulled down 26 rebounds against the Lady Raiders.
“It is a lot of heart and a lot of toughness and there is an experience factor, they have been playing for a long time and they have a feel for where the ball is going,” Gardner said. “We do focus on it, we make it important in our conversation.”
Riverview offense was led by power forward Kaylee Franklyn with 11 points, Makayla Hale with 7 points, guard Rubi Osornia with 6 points, guard Makaiya Minner with 4 points, Mattie Hawkins with 4 points, center Jadzya Gilmore with 4 points and guard Destiny Williams finished the game with 3 points.
Riverview's conference record drops to 2-5 and in sixth place in the 3A-6 Conference and 6-10 overall.
