SEARCY — There were waves on the Little Red River, there was also a rocking house as Riverview ran out of their locker room to face their cross-town rivals Harding Academy in a 3A-6 Conference showdown as both teams continued to chase Rose Bud.

Riverview was led by Ricky Lee with 17 points for the game as the Raiders extended their winning streak to nine games improving their overall record to 13-2 with a 68-59, victory against Harding Academy.

