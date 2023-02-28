raiders
Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

LAMAR — The final game of the first night ended in an upset as No. 4 seed Riverview knocked off top seed and defending state champ Osceola 67-53 at Carl Ramsey Court Tuesday night in the opening round of the 3A State basketball tournament.

The Raiders led the entire distance and held on early in the fourth quarter when the Seminoles made their final push. They got to within eight points with a little over six minutes remaining, but it was as close as they would come as Riverview punched its ticket to the quarterfinal round with a strong 27-point performance from junior guard Tristan “Tip” Cunningham. Cunningham was named Player-of-the-game for his efforts as he did much of his damage from the outside with five three-point shots.

