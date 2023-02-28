LAMAR — The final game of the first night ended in an upset as No. 4 seed Riverview knocked off top seed and defending state champ Osceola 67-53 at Carl Ramsey Court Tuesday night in the opening round of the 3A State basketball tournament.
The Raiders led the entire distance and held on early in the fourth quarter when the Seminoles made their final push. They got to within eight points with a little over six minutes remaining, but it was as close as they would come as Riverview punched its ticket to the quarterfinal round with a strong 27-point performance from junior guard Tristan “Tip” Cunningham. Cunningham was named Player-of-the-game for his efforts as he did much of his damage from the outside with five three-point shots.
The Raiders got an advantage before the clock even began to roll as Tucker Cunningham knocked down a pair of technical free throws courtesy of a dunking violation against Osceola during warm ups. Tadrian Baker followed that with a jumper in the paint before Tip Cunningham knocked down a three-point shot to give Riverview a fast 7-0 lead with 6:38 still to go in the opening quarter.
The Seminoles eventually fought back to close it to within late in the first, but Tip Cunningham converted an old-fashioned three-point play just before the buzzer to give the Raiders a 15-10 heading into the second quarter.
Riverview got its biggest lead of the game with 3:20 remaining in the third quarter when Tucker Cunningham hit a three-point shot to put the Raiders up 44-22. But by the first minute of the final frame, Osceola had cut that lead in half at 46-35. The Seminoles even had a chance to cut the lead down even further to a couple of possessions, but the free throws would not fall for the home team on the scoreboard as the Raiders managed the clock and the ball effectively down the stretch.
Tucker Cunningham and Tadrian Baker each added 13 points for the Raiders.
The Raiders advanced to Friday's semifinal round where they will face the winner of Wednesday's first-round game between No. 2 seed Drew Central out of Region 4 and No. 3 seed Bergman out of Region 1. Riverview will play at 5:30 pm on Friday.
