The Riverview Raiders punched their ticket to the playoff for the second straight year with a defensive-charged 7-0 shutout victory over Heber Springs on Friday at Raider Stadium.
Because of the threat for severe weather, officials moved the kickoff to 6 pm. Despite the threat of rain and the constant gusts of winds that blew through Raider Stadium in Searcy, the Raider defense came up with play after play and two of the 12 seniors honored before the kickoff made the plays of the year for the Raiders as Riverview held off the visiting Panthers.
The Raiders looked like they would score on their opening possession after a drive that lasted 7:29. However, the Heber Springs defense held and the Raiders turned it over on downs. Neither team was able to score in the first half and the two teams went into the locker room tied.
For the first portion of the third quarter, it looked like the game would go into overtime scoreless, however, the Raiders were able to generate a drive deep into Heber Springs territory. Then, on fourth and goal from the Panther 5-yard line, senior Koby Teeter, who was moved to a wingback position for the game, took the handoff from quarterback Charlie Thompson and went up the right side and alluded two Panther defenders before crossing the goal line near the pylon with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. Jonny Montalvan's extra point was good and the Raiders took a 7-0 lead.
Neither team was able to do anything else in the third quarter. Heber Springs Head Coach Todd Wood elected to insert freshman Brice Seigrist in at quarterback in the third quarter. The Panthers had an opportunity to tie the game when Seigriest led the Panthers on a drive into Riverview territory. The freshman completed fourth-down passes on two different occasions to keep their drive alive, however, with 1:04 remaining in the game, senior Matthew Jones made a diving interception inside the Riverview 25 yard line to seal the win for the Raiders.
Riverview had 154 total yards of offense, with 145 coming on the ground. Fullback Nik Franklin led the Raiders with 74 yards on 17 carries while Teeter added 40 yards on 11 carries and the lone score. Riverview (3-7, 2-4 in the 2-4A Conference) clinches the No. 4 seed from the conference for the playoffs and will travel to Lamar on Friday night. The Warriors are the No. 2 seed from the 4-4A Conference. With the Raiders clinching a playoff spot, this marks the first time in school history that the Raiders advance to the playoffs in consecutive seasons.
