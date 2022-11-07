The Riverview Raiders punched their ticket to the playoff for the second straight year with a defensive-charged 7-0 shutout victory over Heber Springs on Friday at Raider Stadium.

Because of the threat for severe weather, officials moved the kickoff to 6 pm. Despite the threat of rain and the constant gusts of winds that blew through Raider Stadium in Searcy, the Raider defense came up with play after play and two of the 12 seniors honored before the kickoff made the plays of the year for the Raiders as Riverview held off the visiting Panthers.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.