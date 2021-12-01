It didn’t take long for Riverview Raiders coach Kirklan Pettis to showcase his team as they stepped into the spotlight at centercourt. Riverview took care of business against Pangburn 64-32 on Tuesday night and improved their overall record to 3-1 and 1-0 in the conference.
Riverview’s offense used the combination of speed and quickness to get the ball down the court. When the Raiders were not running, they showed the Tigers that they could slow down the tempo and run set plays.
Leading the Raiders from the floor freshman guard Tadrian Baker and sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham both ended the night against the Tigers with 15 points. Helping his teammates sophomore guard Oquieah Earl scored 12 points.
Pettis said after the game, he is excited to see the energy from his team and what he describes as his team’s drive to be a better team.
“I am so excited for this team, they put in the work every single day and they work hard,” Pettis said. “I think that we make up a lot of places that we lack in a lot of places. We make it up with effort.”
The defensive effort for the Raiders was noticeable from the tip off. Pangburn won the jump ball but in the process of setting up the half court offense, Raiders junior guard Robert McCall went to work.
McCall intercepted the ball from the target and he took it the other way scoring the first basket of the game. McCall finished the night against the Tigers with six points and five rebounds for the Raiders.
Pangburn defense gave up 36 points in the first and struggled the rest of the game in trying to find any offensive rhythm the entire game.
With 7:36 left in the third quarter, Raiders junior forward Trigg Rogers stood his ground under the basket, and waited for Pangburn’s junior guard Gabe Jones soaring up into the air toward the rim. But before his shot was released he crashed into Rogers and sent him onto the hardwood for the offensive foul.
Rogers finished the game contributing seven points and three rebounds for the Raiders.
Pangburn coach Ben Jones said that his team and his assistant coaches expected the Raiders to be ready, to come out of the locker room and to put on a show.
“It is something we talked about. We were not prepared and we are not prepared for this conference as good as it is,” Jones said. “Everybody in this conference is good and if you don’t come out ready to play- this is what is going to happen to you.”
