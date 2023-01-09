Revenge-minded Rose Bud was not able to even the score with Riverview as the Raiders defended their home turf successfully in a 65-51 victory over the Ramblers Friday night at the Riverview Activities Center.
The Raiders (11-2, 3-2 conf.) defeated the Ramblers (11-5, 5-1) a week prior in the finals of the Lonoke holiday tournament in an overtime thriller. It did not count towards either teams’ 3A-6 Conference records, but it did provide Rose Bud with motivation coming in to an arena notorious for being difficult to win at on the road. The Ramblers kept things close through three quarters before the Raiders took over the final eight minutes and steadily pulled away.
Friday’s game was a sanctioned league contest, however, and the Raiders were able to hand Rose Bud its first 3A-6 loss to date.
“That’s a great team,” Riverview head coach Kirklan Pettis said. “It’s a well-coached team. We know every time we go up against them, they’re going to be ready to play; it’s going to be a battle. Our kids were ready to respond tonight.”
Riverview junior guard Tip Cunningham led the way offensively for the Raiders with 24 points, half of which came in the fourth quarter. Conversely, Rose Bud’s Rece Hipp led all scorers with 26 points, but was the only Rambler to reach double digits for the visitors as Tadrian Baker backed up teammate Cunningham with a 15-point performance for the Raiders.
“Last time we played them, (Hipp) had maybe 20 points in the fourth quarter,” Pettis said. “So we knew that’s their guy they want to go to. Thankfully for us, he missed some of those shots he was making last week. Our guys locked in on defense, locked in on him, and made stops.”
The first half was as close as everyone expected as the first quarter ended in a 14-14 tie and Riverview holding a narrow 27-26 advantage at the break. That continued through the third quarter with the game knotted at 37 all heading into the final period, but Cunningham and Baker both poured it on in the fourth with 20 combined points, along with two more scores from teammate Ricky Lee. Hipp was not as able to hit from the outside as per his usual Modus Operandi, but was still able to add 10 points for Rose Bud during the final stretch. But with only four points collectively from the rest of the Ramblers in that same time, it opened the door for Riverview to avoid another close finish.
“We have a lot of weapons on offense we can use,” Pettis said. “We try to take advantage of that. We know that any night, any kid can be that guy for us. Tonight, I think everybody pitched in and played their role, and helped us get a big win.”
Lee finished with 8 points for Riverview while Tucker Cunningham also added 8 points for the Raiders. For Rose Bud, Jace Goodwin had 8 points and Jared Wray finished with 7 points.
Despite the loss, Rose Bud remains atop the 3A-6 Conference at 5-1 after defeating Lisa North last Tuesday. That moved the Jaguars to 3-1, with Harding Academy also at 3-1 and Episcopal at 2-1 with the second round-robin still to go. The Raiders are a game behind at 3-2.
“The tournament win was great, but we’re worried about conference,” Pettis said. “We’ve been focused on this one. We knew they would be wanting to get revenge tonight.
“I think we have some of the top teams in the state in our conference. Every team in our conference is a battle every night. You can’t take any nights off. Any team can win on any given night. We know we have to be locked in any time we step on the court.”
Riverview will host crosstown rival Harding Academy tonight at the RAC while Rose Bud will play at Helena.
