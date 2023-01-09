tip

Riverview’s Tip Cunningham, seen here defending against Rose Bud’s Tanner Rooks, led the Raiders with 24 points during a 65-51 RHS victory Friday night. It was the second meeting between the two teams in under a week.

 Jason King | sports@thedailycitizen.com

Revenge-minded Rose Bud was not able to even the score with Riverview as the Raiders defended their home turf successfully in a 65-51 victory over the Ramblers Friday night at the Riverview Activities Center.

The Raiders (11-2, 3-2 conf.) defeated the Ramblers (11-5, 5-1) a week prior in the finals of the Lonoke holiday tournament in an overtime thriller. It did not count towards either teams’ 3A-6 Conference records, but it did provide Rose Bud with motivation coming in to an arena notorious for being difficult to win at on the road. The Ramblers kept things close through three quarters before the Raiders took over the final eight minutes and steadily pulled away.

