ROSE BUD – Riverview Raiders coach Kirklan Pettis stood in the empty locker room, and said that this team has come a long way since last season, but the journey will still continue for the Raiders.
The season came to a dramatic end Saturday inside Rambler Arena. Riverview took Rivercrest to overtime but lost to the Colts 61-57.
With just 4 seconds remaining in regulation Rivercrest senior guard Lath Latham released a shot from the corner and the ball missed the target. The rebound fell into the hands of freshman point guard for Riverview, Tadrain Barker who passed the ball into the hands of senior Trig Rodgers who standing in front of Rivercrest’s bench.
Rodgers caught the ball from Baker, he never hesitated; he spun and launched a pass that fell into the waiting hands of sophomore power forward Oquoieah Earl streaking down the court and out of the left corner. Earl caught the pass and lifted himself through the Rambler Arena atmosphere and dunked the ball to send the game into overtime with a 52-52 tie.
Rivercrest coach Hunter Robinson said that sometimes it pays off to do a little advance scouting as he watched last week at the District Tournament, what he witnessed with his assistant coaches for his team to succeed against the Raiders – he needed a plan to stop Baker.
Robinson designed the defense to limit Baker’s touches of the basketball because according to Robinson, Baker is the most dangerous player out on the court for the Raiders.
“We really wanted to keep it out of Bakers’ hands. Baker does a good job and he makes them go,” Robinson said. “Maybe not from the three point line but he penetrates a lot and then he kicks it out to those shooters.”
Even with a special defense designed to keep the ball out of Baker’s hand he led the Raiders with 18 points. Riverview senior small forward Robert McCall added 11 points, sophomore swingman Tristan Cunningham in spite going 4 of 8 at the free throw line, missing his first five shots of the game he did finish the night with 9 points. Earl finished with 7 points but he was busy under the boards for the Raiders with 10 rebounds and he blocked shots.
With the Colts defense focusing on Baker, the offense for the Raiders ran by Baker began to recognize the traps that were coming from the defense and he was able to get junior guard Joseph Williams involved with the offense.
Williams and Rodgers scored 5 points, and junior power forward Michael Watson was able to score 2 points in the third quarter when his shot danced on the rim and then gently kissed the glass and fell through the rim and through the net.
Pettis said that offense for the Raiders was doing good things and getting good looks but the offensive problem of missing too many lay ups occurred and instead of enjoying a double digit lead the Raiders trailed the Colts 19-17 at the half.
“We gave ourselves every opportunity to win that game. We had a lot of careless turnovers. We missed a lot of free throws and layups, and that cost us,” Pettis said. “Our guys fought and put ourselves into position to win the game.”
Pettis told his team before the game that his defense makes stops during the game and it makes the offense run smoother and better. The offense is able to get down the court in a transaction.
“If we get defensive stops and steals it is a lot easier for us to get our transition and get easy buckets,” Pettis said. “ We were getting good looks at the basket and we were getting to the free throw line.”
Pettis said before he left the Ramblers Arena that the progress that his team made during the course of the season was remarkable to witness. This was such an learning experience for his basketball team. They now have experience playing games under the spotlight.
“It is a good eye-opener for our young guys,” Pettis said. “This is the first time playing on a stage this big. To grow through this and to be right there and fall a little short to motivate themselves next year, and get yourselves back here.”
