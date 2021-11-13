PARIS — There was no pressure on Riverview Raiders as they battled Paris inside Eagles Stadium in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs.
Riverview had a chance for the upset but came up one yard short and extending the Raiders’2021 football season. Paris defeated the Raiders 17-14 and ending the season for the Raiders with an overall record of 5-6.
With football resting on the grass at the 2-yard line, Raiders senior quarterback Israel Gameros brought his team to the line of scrimmage, called out the signals and then he took the snap.
Gameros spun to his left saw his running back Jeremy Racca and gave him the ball.
The offensive line put up a wall, and Racca went to the wide side of the field. He kept looking for the secondary hole to make his cut up field.
The hole was filled by Eagles senior strong safety Duke Walker, he was able to reach for Racca and was falling to the ground and his hand cupped the ankle just enough to bring Racca down short of the goal line.
Paris offense took over on downs was able to gain enough yards away from the goal line for the victory formation.
“We are in a playoff game and we are facing a team with a potent offense. I felt like we needed to score a touchdown to win the game. We came up short.” Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. “They did a really good job at stopping us at the goal line. I would call the same thing again.”
Paris scored the winning touchdown with 6:43 left in the fourth quarter when Eagles senior quarterback Chase Watts ran into the end zone from two yards out.
The Eagles took control of the football when Raiders punter Tyler Hill fumbled the snap from center. Hill picked up the ball and moved to his right and looking to continue the completion of the punt.
Hill was surrounded by the defensive rush and brought down to the ground at the Raiders 43-yard line. Giving the Eagles excellent field position and the momentum.
“I felt like when we got close to the goal line we had better odds of making the plays,” Paris football coach Jeff Weaver said. “Every play in the second half was big. We tip our hats to coach Keylon and his team on how hard they played.”
