LAS VEGAS (AP) — Chase Garbers was 12 of 22 for 141 yards and the Las Vegas Raiders finished the preseason undefeated after Friday's 23-6 victory over the New England Patriots.

It marked the first time in franchise history the Raiders (4-0) finished undefeated in the preseason.

