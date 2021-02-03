Riverview broke open a close game in the second quarter en route to a 41-25 win Tuesday night at the Riverview Activity Center.
Riverview’s Hunter Morris hit three 3-pointers in the second quarter to give the Raiders a 15-5 lead after the score was tied 4-4 after one quarter.
“He’s our little zone buster,” Riverview coach T.J. Coleman said of Morris. “I’ve been on him about his defense and hustle. He doesn’t always get in the game because we want him to defend. But we needed something to bust their [Rose Bud’s] zone. He did what he was supposed to do – knock down those 3-point shots.
“Hunter opened it up so we could breath a little bit. I felt a little more comfortable with the zone. It really was the difference in the game.”
Also scoring in the second quarter for Riverview was Isaac Jiles, who hit a short jumper off an assist by Newman. Rose Bud’s Jace Goodwin hit 1 of 2 free throws for the Ramblers’ only points of the quarter.
Riverview outscored Rose Bud 13-9 in the third quarter to lead 28-14 heading into the the fourth quarter. Riverview’s R.J. McCall scored 7 points in the third quarter.
Riverview continued to hold its lead in the fourth quarter. Rose Bud cut the deficit to 36-20 following a basket by Jared Wray with 2:17 left. That is as close as the Ramblers would get.
McCall scored on a steal and basket and Tyler Rayson scored off an assist by McCall to push the Raiders’ lead to 40-20 with 1:50 left.
Rose Bud coach Austin Harrell said his team has struggled shooting the ball both times it played Riverview.
“They do a good job of trying to get us out of our stuff,” Harrell said. “They took away Rece Hipp. He is the one who makes us go. When he’s not able to go, we struggle a little bit. It just seemed like we couldn’t make any type of shot tonight.
“Defensively, I thought we did a decent job. They took some shots that we wanted them to do, and we couldn’t finish that up with a rebound. It was a combination of things. We just didn’t play well tonight.”
Morris and McCall led Riverview with 13 points each. Caleb Jiles had 6 points and a team-high 6 rebounds. Scoring two each were Isaac Jiles, Rayson and Harley Sawtelle. Trigg Rodgers added a free throw.
Hipp led Rose Bud with 8 points. Dalton Gorham and Wray had 6 points each. Matthew Waggoner had 4. Goodwin added a free throw.
The girls game between Riverview and Rose Bud was postponed because of COVID-19 protocols.
