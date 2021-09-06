The losing streak is over for the Riverview Raiders.
After going winless in 2020 and dropping the season opener to Bauxite, the Raiders beat Central Arkansas Christian 41-7 on Friday night at Mustang Mountain. It was the first career win for new coach Chris Keylon.
“It was unbelievable,” Keylon said. “First of all, we really really needed this win. They hadn’t won a game in 13 straight games. I thought they played the best that they could have possibly played. They were committed. They were focused. They kind of had a chip on their shoulders. They were tired of being told how bad they are.
“They really came together and executed the game plan and really did phenomenal.”
Keylon said he’s been a part of a lot of great games as a coach, particularly at Harrison, where he was the defensive coordinator.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever been a part of one like this,” he said.
Riverview quarterback Israel Gameros rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries. He also completed all four of his passes for 39 yards in the victory.
Riverview’s Koby Teeter rushed for 116 yards on nine carries. He scored two touchdowns. He also had a long run of 63 yards.
Jeremy Racca also scored a touchdown for the Raiders. He had 90 yards rushing on 12 carries. The Raiders finished with 399 yards rushing on 39 carries.
Eric Brown kicked five extra points. Jose Estrada kicked one extra point.
Keylon said the key to his team will being able to build on last week’s success going forward.
“We’ve got to see if we can keep the guys moving in a positive direction,” he said. “One of the things I’m going to have to teach these guys is how you practice, how you act, how do you behave after a win and how do you handle success.
“They’ve not had that in a long time. We’re going to have to work on that this week a whole lot.”
Riverview will host Bald Knob this Friday. The Bulldogs are 0-2 after a 24-0 loss to Rison on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.