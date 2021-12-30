LONOKE — Riverview defeated Lonoke High School 77-66 to move into the championship game of the Goldfish Classic at the Gina Cox Center on Wednesday night.
After the first quarter, the Raiders were trailing the Jackrabbits 14-12, searching to find success on offense, Riverview coach Kirklan Pettis has said that his team’s offense is a result of the success of the defense.
Pettis looked at the court, saw the offense failing to get established out on the court, he then turned to his bench and summoned for junior forward Trigg Rodgers.
Pettis says that Rodgers is his sixth-man, he is first off of the bench because he brings a different energy, he brings a passion to the game but he just works to be better and make this team better.
Against the Jackrabbits, Rodgers had 5 steals, 4 rebounds and 7 points, but Pettis says the offense is nice but the energy that he provides is contagious.
“That kid will play 100 mile per hour,” Pettis said. “He gives us energy and he is a great sixth man because with the first group out there he is the burst of energy that we need out there.”
Sophomore guard Tristan Cunningham led his team with 24 points, followed by freshman point guard Tadrian Baker with 17 points. Junior forward Robert McCall scored 12. Sophomore guard Oquoieah Earl scored 10 points, and, on defense, he blocked four shots.
“He has been big for us all year,” Pettis said. “He works constantly on his game and I am happy for him.”
At halftime the Raiders took a 39-25 lead into the locker room and saw a change that needed to be addressed by Pettis and at the start of the second half the Raiders went on a 7-2 run and took control of the game.
