The Riverview Raiders did not have a good night in their game with the Newport Greyhounds.
Newport led 27-0 en route to a 41-0 win, ending Riverview’s four-game winning streak.
The Raiders are now 4-2 overall and 1-1 in 3A-2 conference play.
“We had seven players out, including our quarterback [Israel Gameros],” Riverview coach Chris Keylon said. “It really limited us. We had guys starting the game who had never really played. We just don’t have a lot of depth.”
The Raiders were in the game, trailing 14-0 when they blocked a punt but could not capitalize on the Newport miscue.
“We were in position to capitalize on it, but we couldn’t move the ball,” Keylon said. “The offensive line did not play well. That’s a large part due to Newport. They are a good football team.”
With Gameros out of the game because of back spasms, the Raiders used three others to play quarterback, including Koby Teeter, Jose Estrada and Will Wilson.
“We were fighting as hard as we could fight,” Keylon said. “We just didn’t do much.”
Keylon said four more players were injured against Newport.
“I don’t know how many will be out against Harding Academy,” he said.
Teeter led the Raiders with 43 yards rushing on 12 carries. Estrada had 30 yards on 5 carries. Wilson had 20 yards on 8 carries.
Estrada completed only 2 of 10 passes for 4 yards.
Nik Franklin led Riverview with 10 tackles. Tyler Hill had 9. Wilson had 8.
The Raiders will host Harding Academy for homecoming this Friday. Kickoff at Raider Stadium is set for 7 p.m.
