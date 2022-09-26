The 4A-2 Conference opener for Riverview and Lonoke was eventful for those who like offense as the Jackrabbits rolled to a 60-20 victory over the Raiders in a game that had a combined 700-plus yards of total offense.

Six different Lonoke players scored as the Jackrabbits pulled away from the Raiders in the second half to win the first game of their league schedule.

