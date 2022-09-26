The 4A-2 Conference opener for Riverview and Lonoke was eventful for those who like offense as the Jackrabbits rolled to a 60-20 victory over the Raiders in a game that had a combined 700-plus yards of total offense.
Six different Lonoke players scored as the Jackrabbits pulled away from the Raiders in the second half to win the first game of their league schedule.
The Jackrabbits didn't waste any time to get on the scoreboard as it took only two plays after the opening kickoff. With 11:43 to play in the first quarter, Lonoke's Bradon Allen found Tanner Starks from 47 yards out. Tom Boatright's extra point made the score 7-0. After forcing Riverview to go three and out on their first possession of the game, the Raiders got a break as Lonoke's Landon Jones attempted to pick up the punt that was rolling on the ground, however, Jones could not grab it and Riverview's Robert Lee III recovered the fumble at the Lonoke 40-yard line with 9:11 to go in the first quarter.
The Raiders took advantage of the Jackrabbit turnover as they drove down the field. The drive culminated in a 3 yard touchdown run by Demyrian Spears with 4:59 left in the first quarter. Jonny Montalvan's extra point made it 7-7.
However, the Lonoke offense got back on track thanks to an explosive running attack. Lonoke scored twice in the last three and a half minutes of the quarter on touchdowns by Marquez Jackson, Jr and Landon Jones. The Jackrabbits took a 20-7 lead going into the 2nd quarter.
Riverview would clamp down defensively and keep the Jackrabbits from scoring for most of the 2nd quarter. The Raiders then put together a nice drive late in the 2nd quarter, thanks to the legs of senior fullback Koby Teeter. The Raiders drove into the red zone and on fourth and goal from the Lonoke 6 yard line, quarterback Charlie Thompson rolled to the right and find Teeter, who snuck inside the pylon for the touchdown with 2:47 remaining. Montalvan's extra point pulled the Raiders to within six points at 20-14. Unfortunately for Riverview, that was as close as the Raiders would get as Lonoke's Marquez Jackson, Jr then scored on a 68 yard run with 1:54 remaining in the 1st half to go up 27-14 at the end of the half.
Lonoke dominated in the 2nd half, outscoring Riverview 33-6, using two touchdown passes from junior quarterback Bradon Allen, and a 74 yard run by Jaxson Ingle. The Jackrabbits also got a touchdown on special teams thanks to a blocked punt that was recovered in the end zone early in the 4th quarter.
Riverview's only 2nd half score came with 2:03 remaining in the 3rd quarter on a 71 yard touchdown pass from Charlie Thompson to Robert Lee III. The Raiders amassed 253 total yards of offense. Koby Teeter carried the football 24 times for 121 yards. Although he did not have any rushing touchdowns, Teeter did have a receiving touchdown. Thompson had 91 yards passing with 2 touchdowns. Six different Lonoke players scored a touchdown. Allen was 11-15 passing for 222 yards and 3 touchdowns. The Raiders(1-4, 0-1 2-4A Conference) return home to Raider Stadium on Friday as they will take on Cave City in another 4A-2 Conference play on homecoming.
